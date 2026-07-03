Max Verstappen has joined Lewis Hamilton in questioning the decision to hold a LEGO-themed drivers’ parade ahead of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Formula 1 announced on Thursday that the LEGO drivers’ parade will return at Silverstone on Sunday, more than a year after being staged for the first time at the 2025 Miami Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen echoes Lewis Hamilton LEGO F1 complaints

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Unlike the traditional drivers’ parade, the so-called ‘LEGO race’ sees drivers take to the wheel of a ‘minicar’ made entirely of LEGO bricks.

The inaugural LEGO parade was hugely popular among fans in Miami, with LEGO upping the number of minicars from 10 to 22 – one for each driver – for Sunday’s pre-race at Silverstone.

The return of the LEGO race was met with a mixed response among drivers ahead of the British Grand Prix, with Hamilton raising doubt over his participation in the event on Thursday.

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Appearing in Thursday’s FIA press conference, Hamilton told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets: “It’s the most dangerous part of the weekend.

“I let Charles [Leclerc] drive last time and it was just hilarious watching everyone crashing into each other.

“So I don’t know whether or not I’ll be in the LEGO car this year.”

Pressed on whether he is worried about being injured in the LEGO race, he added: “There’s not really much to say on that car thing. That’s something I need to take offline.”

Verstappen has become the latest big name to air reservations over the LEGO parade, claiming there is nothing wrong with the traditional system of the drivers touring the circuit on a truck.

He told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets: “I just get it over with as quickly as possible, wave to the fans because they deserve that.

“Of course, if it’s up to me I would just like a normal driver parade.

“What is wrong with an electric truck or whatever driving us around? I think that’s fine.

“But it is what it is, it’s not in my control.”

Per the BBC, he later added: “I prefer to play with LEGO at home with the kids.

“I prefer to stand on a truck with everyone together. That is more fun and it looks more professional.

“We are F1 drivers. We should not look like kids and clowns trying to ram into each other. That’s not what F1 needs.”

The LEGO F1 cars set to be used for the British Grand Prix drivers’ parade

Lance Stroll, the Aston Martin driver, also told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets that he was “indifferent” about the LEGO parade.

He added: “I’m not going to lose sleep over it. I’m not going to wake up super early in the morning excited about it.

“It’s just another one of those drivers’ parades.

“I think if they had another 600 horsepower, then it would be interesting and we’d be more excited!”

Valtteri Bottas, the Cadillac driver, revealed that he was “excited” about the LEGO race having missed out in Miami last year while serving as Mercedes’ reserve driver.

Bottas said: “I’m actually really excited because I missed it in Miami last year when I was watching it and it looked so fun.

“Everyone is capped to 25kph, so I think saving distance is probably the key [to winning].

“I’m excited. Saving distance is my strategy – and using tow!”

Each minicar for the LEGO drivers’ parade has been made from 28,000 real LEGO bricks and was built by a team of 20 designers, engineers and LEGO specialists at the firm’s Kladno factory in the Czech Republic.

It took more than 6,400 hours for all 22 minicars to be produced.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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