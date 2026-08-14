Friday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Lewis Hamilton’s net worth, Max Verstappen’s helmet reveal for the Dutch Grand Prix and Mattia Binotto addressing rumours that the Audi F1 team could sign Carlos Sainz.

Let’s blast through the day’s main headlines at breakneck speed…

Mattia Binotto responds to Carlos Sainz Audi F1 rumours

In an exclusive interview with PlanetF1.com, Audi F1 team principal Mattia Binotto has commented that it is “flattering” that Carlos Sainz has been linked with a move to the Swiss-based outfit in 2027.

Sainz has been linked with a move to Audi, the team he turned down to join Williams in 2024, for next season.

PlanetF1.com understands that the prospect of Sainz replacing Nico Hulkenberg, who is under contract with Audi, is highly unlikely.

Read more: Carlos Sainz interest proves Audi’s Formula 1 project is ‘heading in the right direction’

Lewis Hamilton tops F1 driver net worth list

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Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton has the highest estimated net worth on the F1 2026 grid.

Hamilton has an estimated net worth of $586million, putting the seven-time world champion clear of Aston Martin driver and two-time world champion Fernando Alonso ($260m).

Max Verstappen, the Red Bull driver and four-time title winner, is third on the rich list with an estimated net worth of £210m.

Read more: F1 driver net worth 2026: Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen top list with huge fortune

FIA teases ‘improvements’ to ADUO scheme after Red Bull named best engine

Nikolas Tombazis, the FIA’s single-seater director, has conceded that “improvements” to the ADUO system are required for the future.

The Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities scheme was set up ahead of the F1 2026 season to help struggling engine manufacturers catch up under the new regulations.

Despite failing to win a race so far this season, Red Bull’s internal combustion engine was named the strongest of all after the first ADUO assessment in June.

Read more: FIA makes ADUO admission after Red Bull engine talks

Max Verstappen reveals special helmet design for final Dutch Grand Prix

Max Verstappen has revealed a special helmet design ahead of next weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix.

The race at Zandvoort will be the last Dutch Grand Prix for the foreseeable future, with the event dropping off the calendar for 2027.

Verstappen, the only Dutch driver on the F1 2026 grid, is a three-time winner of his home race.

Read more: Max Verstappen makes big reveal ahead of Dutch Grand Prix

Rob Smedley lifts lid on Felipe Massa 2009 crash

Felipe Massa’s former race engineer Rob Smedley has recalled the story of the Brazilian’s life-threatening accident at the 2009 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Massa crashed after being struck on the helmet by a spring during qualifying in Budapest.

He returned to action the following season after successful surgery, but failed to add to his tally of 11 victories.

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Read more: Rob Smedley offers emotional insight into Felipe Massa’s Hungary crash