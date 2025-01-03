Verstappen makes feelings clear on Lewis Hamilton decline talk and Ferrari move

Max Verstappen is convinced that Lewis Hamilton will never “lose it” with his move to Ferrari providing a fresh opportunity to prove it in F1 2025.

With the turn of the year, Hamilton can now call himself a Ferrari F1 driver, having made the decision last winter to activate a release clause in his Mercedes contract and sign with Ferrari from F1 2025.

Max Verstappen on Lewis Hamilton: ‘Don’t think he will ever lose it’

Hamilton was able to end his Mercedes career on the high of a recovery drive to P4 in Abu Dhabi, but it was a challenging final campaign in Mercedes colours for the seven-time World Champion.

While Hamilton returned to the top step of the podium with wins at Silverstone and Spa, one-lap performance was a concern as Hamilton lost the qualifying head-to-head battle to George Russell with a resounding 19-5 defeat.

Qatar was the lowest point, with Hamilton there claiming he was “definitely not fast anymore” after Russell’s latest one-lap victory.

However, Verstappen suspects motivation was more the issue for his former title rival Hamilton, who contested the full F1 2024 campaign knowing it would be his last with Mercedes.

“It has been tough for him to get motivated fully this year [2024] because he knows he is leaving the team,” Verstappen said about Hamilton in an interview with PA news agency.

“I felt like as soon as he had that competitive car, and there was a chance of winning, you could see that he really stepped up. Then there were some races where the car was difficult and he was like: ‘Whatever.’”

Nonetheless, with even Hamilton seemingly questioning himself, it has sent the seven-time World Champion into Ferrari with a mission to prove that he is still at the peak of his powers as he prepares to celebrate his 40th birthday.

However, Verstappen does not believe we have or will see a situation where Hamilton falls into decline.

“I don’t think he will ever lose it,” said Verstappen. “He has achieved so much.

“It is a new challenge for him next year [2025]. He will be very, very motivated to show he is a seven-time World Champion.”

Verstappen secured his fourth World Championship in as many seasons in F1 2024, seeing off the charge of McLaren’s Lando Norris, though McLaren won their first Constructors’ title since 1998 with Ferrari claiming the runner-up spot.

Hamilton joins Ferrari to race alongside Charles Leclerc, a driver also extremely motivated to take Ferrari back to the F1 summit, but even if the desire is there for Hamilton as he chases a record eighth World title, Verstappen has a warning.

“But it will depend on the material he has got,” Verstappen concluded.

Verstappen also has a new team-mate for F1 2025, with Liam Lawson stepping up from Racing Bulls after the departure of Sergio Perez.

