Damon Hill, the 1996 F1 World Champion turned Sky F1 pundit, has showed his support for FIA steward Johnny Herbert as Max Verstappen accuses the British media of bias.

Hill, who referred to himself as Verstappen’s “lucky charm” in a recent Instagram post, also took to Instagram stories to support Herbert’s right to have an opinion, saying he’s earned it “more than most.”

Damon Hill sides with Johnny Herbert in ongoing bias row

While the F1 2024 World Championship initially appeared to be another slam dunk for reigning champion Max Verstappen, the emergence of Lando Norris as a potential title contender has resulted in the Red Bull Racing driver raising concerns about bias within British media.

These accusations are wide-ranging. Ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix, Verstappen took aim at Sky F1 commentator Damon Hill, who publicly stated that “fair racing” was not in the Red Bull driver’s repertoire.

Verstappen himself responded to Hill’s critiques during the pre-race press conference in Brazil, saying, “I don’t listen to those individuals. I just do my own thing.

“I’m a three-time world champion. I think I know what I’m doing.

“Honestly like, I have my opinions. I don’t need to share them.”

As the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend progressed, Verstappen’s father Jos Verstappen also took aim at perceived British bias, questioning the “conflicts of interest” that exist with former driver turned pundit turned FIA steward Johnny Herbert.

The elder Verstappen wondered how someone with a position of power within the FIA could publicly share his personal opinions about drivers.

Dig into Max Verstappen’s impressive 2024 Brazilian GP win:

👉 Revealed: Six crazy Max Verstappen stats from insane Brazilian Grand Prix win

👉 Skill or luck? Max Verstappen data reveals truth behind Brazil GP victory

Now, in the aftermath, Damon Hill has responded to the criticism once again on Instagram.

In a recent post, the pundit wrote, “Bye bye Brazil. And bye bye Championship showdown.

“But after all the stops and starts and bad humour earlier in the day, it turned out nice again for Max and Red Bull after a masterclass performance of the Senna, Schumacher, Hamilton category.

“I’ve never seen them look so triumphant. Its been a long time coming. The last win was back in Spain.

“Oddly enough, also the last race I attended with @skysportsf1! So maybe I’m a lucky charm after all!”

The paragraph was followed by a winking emoji.

He continued, “Now all that’s left is the Constructors Championship. But I don’t care so much for that one. Its all about the Drivers’ for me. They are the stars, the ones who lay it all on the line.”

Red Bull boss Christian Horner called Hill out directly in the post-Brazilian GP show on Sky F1. After Hill offered words of praise for Verstappen, Horner laughed,“I think we’re gonna have to get that on record that Damon said something nice!”

Hill’s Instagram use continued as well. On his stories, he shared a graphic from Motorsport.com featuring an image of Johnny Herbert and a quote stating, “Everyone has an opinion. Even Martin Brundle has an opinion. Why can’t I when I’m not at the track?”

Hill added his own caption to the story that read, “JH has a right to an opinion. More than most actually.” It was followed by four clapping emojis and one thumbs-up emoji.

It seems that the war of words between Verstappen and the British media will continue — at least for the time being.