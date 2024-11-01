Max Verstappen makes ‘isn’t one big rival’ claim when quizzed on Norris fight

Lando Norris may be a very good driver, but Max Verstappen says he’s not that one big rival who could make his “life hell”.

But it’s not that he doesn’t rate the McLaren driver, rather it’s because this season there’s more competition than just Norris on any given Sunday.

From friends to protagonists, Verstappen and Norris’ friendship may have survived their Austrian Grand Prix clash but according to the McLaren driver they have not spoken since part three in Mexico.

While Austria was the first big wheel-to-wheel battle, and contact, the title rivals were back at it again at the United States Grand Prix with Norris penalised for an off-the-track pass on Verstappen before a tension-fraught part three played out in Mexico.

Last Sunday, running second and third behind Carlos Sainz, Norris tried to pass Verstappen at Turn 4 on lap 10 only for the Red Bull driver to force him wide off the track. Verstappen was penalised for that as Norris had the apex.

Three corners later it was the Dutchman’s turn to attack as he dived up the inside and pushed them both off the track. This time Verstappen was pinged for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.

Norris said of that: “This guy is dangerous. I just had to avoid a crash, the same as last time. I’ll be in the wall in a minute.”

Informed of Verstappen’s penalties, he replied: “He got what he had coming to him.”

Verstappen made it clear at the time that he wasn’t fazed by the penalties, he was more worried about Red Bull’s pace, before accusations of bias from stewards and pundits began to fly.

“They’re all coming out of the woodwork. At the end of the day, I’ve got the wrong passport for this paddock,” Verstappen declared in the build-up to the Brazilian Grand Prix.

But as the verbals flew, what it ultimately comes down to is two drivers fighting for the World title and now separated by just 47 points with four races remaining.

Verstappen though, downplayed talk of Norris being his ‘toughest opponent’ but it’s not because he doesn’t rate the 24-year-old, it’s because no single opponent stands out given how close the top teams are.

“Lando is a very good driver, but there isn’t one big rival who makes my life hell,” he told Sport Bild.

“The teams are too close to each other for it to always be a one-on-one battle. Every weekend is different. Some cars work better on some tracks than others. It’s the same with drivers.”

Asked if he would sleep better if he was up against Oscar Piastri instead of Norris, the Dutchman simply said: “No, I always sleep well.”

Verstappen’s Bild interview comes in the wake of Eddie Jordan calling him “Michael Schumacher in disguise” while David Coulthard feels the Red Bull driver is the “modern-day” Schumacher.

Asked if he saw those criticisms, given it refers to Schumacher’s ruthlessness on the track, as compliments, the triple World Champion said: “I don’t care about compliments, I want to win. And I always give everything to do that!

“I think that’s what connects me with drivers like Michael. He also never left anything untried to have the greatest possible chance of success. Both in the car with his driving style and outside when it came to developing the car. There is no room for fear – but you also have to use your common sense.”

