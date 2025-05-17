Max Verstappen said the next series of races will be “very important’ for his future as the Dutchman is linked with a move away from Red Bull.

The four-time World Champion faces a battle to retain his title this season as he already trails Oscar Piastri by 32 points and he has now suggested the next run of races will be important in shaping his decisions on the future.

While the driver himself has been quiet on the subject, Verstappen has often been linked with a move away from Red Bull with possible destinations including Mercedes, Aston Martin or leaving the sport entirely.

He has a deal until 2028 but with rumoured performance-related break clauses, Verstappen has now said the next few races will be used to decide his future.

“I always think and have thought about my future,” he told Dutch outlet De Telegraaf.

“Even in the good years. On the other hand, I think I am quite calm about it at the moment.”

“I want to see how the rest of the season, or at least part of it, goes. Big, decent steps can be taken by the team. The upcoming races are very important, also for my future.

“I’m not even talking about next year, but in general. I think everyone in the team realises that.

“You know what the problem is: if you really had a choice and looked purely at performance, you could change teams almost every season. But of course that’s not possible.

“I’ve always said that to the team. That’s the intention [to stay]. Unless things go really strangely. But that [a departure] is not my intention at the moment.”

If Verstappen were to seek a move away from Red Bull, he faces the issue that the 2026 regulation changes mean it is impossible to currently tell who will come out on top next season.

The Dutchman admitted this but said that given the advantage McLaren has this campaign, it is hard to see them fall away from the top completely.

“It’s a bit difficult to estimate,” he said.

“Next year everything will be new in the sport again. And everyone can say that they know who has the best credentials, but nobody knows for sure.

“The only team that has it best at the moment is McLaren. The cars and engines will change next year, but if you keep such an advantage with the tyres, then that is significant and then it will be the same next year.”

