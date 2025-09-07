For many Formula 1 drivers, the dream is to “drive” for Ferrari. But for Max Verstappen, the only way he’d line up for the Maranello squad would be if he had the chance “to win” in red.

And that, he says, is “even better.”

Max Verstappen to Ferrari? ‘Who knows’

A four-time F1 World Champion with Red Bull who is looking to join Juan Manuel Fangio as one of only four drivers to have won five or more championships, Verstappen’s run is – barring a huge turn around in form – set to end this season.

Although the 27-year-old is third in the Drivers’ standings, he trails Oscar Piastri by 104 points with nine races remaining having secured just two grand prix victories to the McLaren driver’s seven.

It begs the question: what’s next for Verstappen?

Although he has been a part of the Red Bull family since his debut Formula 1 race with Toro Rosso in 2015, his future has been the topic of speculation for the past 18 months as the driver has been linked to a move away from Red Bull.

Where does Max Verstappen rank in F1 records?

But speaking about a potential switch to Mercedes “a lot” with his father Jos Verstappen and his manager Raymond Vermeulen, Verstappen Sr recently revealed Mercedes wasn’t the only team in the conversation. There was also Ferrari.

Speaking to Viaplay, Verstappen Sr said: “It’s not that we only talk about it [Mercedes] a lot this year. This year, nevertheless, a bit more than the years before.

“But we also talk about Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull. That makes sense.”

The possibility of joining Ferrari was put to the reigning World Champion ahead of the Italian Grand Prix where the reigning World Champion made it clear that while it could be a consideration in the years to come, he will never join a team just to drive.

He wants “to win.”

“They have two drivers contracted for next year, so there is no discussion,” Verstappen said, as per Motorsport.com. “Is there a chance? Yes, there are a lot of chances in life for any kind of decision.

“Of course, at the moment that is not on the horizon, but who knows?

“I don’t even know how long I’m driving in Formula 1, so there are still a lot of unknowns for me.

“It’s always very difficult to know what is going to happen.

“I cannot look into how he [Hamilton] was operating at Mercedes, how he feels personally, what is going on also in the [Ferrari] team right now. I don’t have any information on that.

“The thing is he joined a team that already has a very strong driver with Charles [Leclerc], so it’s never going to be easy to immediately go in there and start beating your teammate who is well integrated, knows the team very well, speaks the language.

“But these cars can be quite complicated at times to fully understand why you’re quick or not, basically.”

He added: “I think Ferrari is a massive brand.

“All the drivers, they see and they picture themselves there: ‘I would like to drive for Ferrari.’

“But I think that’s also where the mistake comes, just to drive for Ferrari.

“If I would ever want to go there, I don’t go there just to drive for Ferrari, I go there because I see the opportunity to win.

“And if you win with Ferrari, that’s even better.

“And that’s I think where you shouldn’t let yourself get guided just because of the emotions and passion of a brand.

“You need to go there because you feel that is the right place to go.”

Verstappen will remain with Red Bull next season, with the driver having two additional seasons to run on his contract although they do come with clauses that would allow him to leave under certain conditions.

As for Ferrari, Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton will remain with the team next season with Leclerc under a long-term contract while 2027 is an option for Hamilton.

