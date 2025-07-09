Max Verstappen’s manager speaks out after Christian Horner sacked by Red Bull

While the sudden sacking of Christian Horner by Red Bull came as a huge shock to many, it was not for Raymond Vermeulen, the manager of Max Verstappen.

Vermeulen said prior warning was given of the impending Red Bull announcement that Horner had been released, though it is a decision that changes nothing in regards to the continued search for “more performance”.

Christian Horner sacked: Business as usual for Max Verstappen?

The bombshell announcement was dropped on Wednesday that Horner had been relieved of his duties as the Red Bull Racing boss after two decades at the helm, his departure instant as Laurent Mekies steps up from Racing Bulls team principal to Red Bull Racing CEO.

F1 2025 has been a challenging season for Red Bull, the team sits fourth in the Constructors’ Championship at the halfway point of the season, while Verstappen is third in the Drivers’ standings at a time where speculation of a move to Mercedes has returned.

Verstappen has fallen 69 points behind Championship leader Oscar Piastri following the British Grand Prix – which goes down as Horner’s last race with Red Bull – with the Dutchman’s manager stressing that “performance” continues to be the only focus from their side.

“We have been informed in advance by Red Bull’s management that this decision has been taken,” Vermeulen confirmed to De Telegraaf.

“It is up to Red Bull to give a further explanation, as to the rationale. We continue to look at the sporting side and are looking for more performance so that we can return to the top. In that respect, nothing will change.”

Horner built a remarkable legacy at Red Bull, the team clinching six Constructors’ and eight Drivers’ titles under his leadership, winning 124 grands prix overall.

He also oversaw the establishment of Red Bull Powertrains, the team taking the plunge into becoming an engine manufacturer for the first time, as new chassis and power unit regulations loom for F1 2026.

In a statement as Horner’s exit was announced, Oliver Mintzlaff, Red Bull CEO Corporate Projects and Investments, said: “We would like to thank Christian Horner for his exceptional work over the last 20 years.

“With his tireless commitment, experience, expertise and innovative thinking, he has been instrumental in establishing Red Bull Racing as one of the most successful and attractive teams in Formula 1.

“Thank you for everything, Christian, and you will forever remain an important part of our team history.”

