Max Verstappen’s manager sends chilling warning to rival drivers

After an F1 2023 campaign of Max Verstappen dominance, the last thing his rivals will have wanted to hear is Verstappen’s manager predicting there is more to come from the Dutchman.

The inevitable came true in Qatar as Verstappen crowned himself a three-time World Champion, team-mate Sergio Perez’s collision with Esteban Ocon and Nico Hulkenberg clearing the way for Verstappen to seal the title.

Verstappen went on to add a 14th grand prix win of the season to his tally on Sunday, with his own record from last season of 15 wins in-line to be broken with five rounds remaining.

Is Max Verstappen yet to peak?

The union of Verstappen and the Red Bull RB19 has proven a force far too strong for the rest to handle, but according to Verstappen’s manager Raymond Vermeulen, the challenge for rival teams and drivers may increase further in F1 2024.

That is because Vermeulen believes we have not seen the absolute best of Verstappen yet.

Asked on the F1 Nation podcast whether Verstappen has found that “next level” through the behind-the-scenes process or if a switch has been flicked, Vermeulen replied: “No, I think, of course, we have the package to do it. So the team built a rocket ship, as he said himself.

“But I think that Max is absolutely very mature. He is making no mistakes. He knows when to back off, he knows when to attack.

“Even today, you could see the instruction from GP [Gianpiero Lambiase], his engineer was saying, ‘Okay, you have to pick up the speed a bit’. Bang, last sector is green again.

“So he reads the race, he knows what he’s doing. I don’t know what’s to come for next year, but it’s unbelievable what he’s doing.

“Let’s wait and see what the competition is doing next year. Of course, everyone will make a step, we have to make a step. So let’s see and enjoy this moment, but I think there’s maybe more to come.

“I don’t know what that should be, or what is more to get from him, but I think if the team is doing what they’re doing and even Honda, they built a fantastic engine and the package is working very well, so let’s enjoy this ride and fully focus on the last part of the season. And next year is we start from zero again.”

Before next year though, F1 2023 rolls on with the United States Grand Prix, the event which has been won by Verstappen in the past two seasons.

