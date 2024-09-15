Max Verstappen and McLaren on FIA naughty list for alleged Baku infringements

Max Verstappen and McLaren have been noted for alleged infringements during Sunday’s thrilling Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which was won by Oscar Piastri.

Verstappen had a wretched time on the streets of Baku City as the reigning World Champion struggled for grip on his way to fifth place.

Is Max Verstappen’s P5 under threat?

Complaining that his RB20 had “zero bite” in the opening stint, swapping to the hards for the second stint he continued to struggle with grip.

Such were his struggles, he was overtaken late in the race by his title rival Lando Norris, who finished fourth to outscore Verstappen by three points as he also took the fastest lap point.

Adding to his troubles, he’s now under investigation for a Virtual Safety Car infringement.

The VSC was out on Lap 50 of the 51-lap Grand Prix after Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz crashed as they battled for a podium finish.

Verstappen’s VSC infringement reportedly relates to him overtaking cars under VSC conditions but after the chequered flag.

“Alleged breach of Article 12.2.1 h) of the International Sporting Code and/or Article 56.6 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations – Overtaking under Virtual Safety Car Conditions after the chequered flag,” read the summons.

Should Verstappen be found guilty, a five-second penalty would not impact his P5 but a 10-second penalty would drop him behind Fernando Alonso into sixth place.

Meanwhile McLaren are under investigation for a pit lane infringement, but that relates to the team and not either of the drivers.

The FIA summons read: “Alleged breach of Article 34.13 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations – Team personnel and equipment in pit lane during the race.”

Esteban Ocon is also in the hot seat for a Virtual Safety Car infringement, the same as Verstappen’s, as is Nico Hulkenberg.

The Haas driver finished the race in 11th place, behind his rookie team-mate Oliver Bearman, having dropped behind the Briton when his car was damaged by debris from the Sainz/Perez crash.

It’s going to be a busy evening for the Baku stewards who have already summoned Sainz and Perez…

