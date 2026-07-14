Former Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko has refused to reveal what was discussed in a private meeting with Jos Verstappen and Max Verstappen’s manager Raymond Vermeulen following the British Grand Prix.

The meet-up took place just days after PlanetF1.com reported that Verstappen is in advanced talks to leave Red Bull for McLaren for the F1 2027 season.

Helmut Marko refuses to reveal details of private Max Verstappen meeting

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

It is understood that Verstappen can trigger an exit clause in his Red Bull contract if he is outside the top two positions as F1 enters this year’s summer break.

He currently trails George Russell, the driver occupying second place in the standings, by 78 points ahead of this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix.

With only a maximum of 50 points available before the summer shutdown, Verstappen’s exit could already be on the cards.

Multiple paddock sources have suggested that Verstappen and McLaren are in the closing stages of a lengthy negotiation for the Dutch driver to move from Red Bull.

De Telegraaf reporter Erik van Haren posted a photograph of Marko, Verstappen Sr and Vermeulen meeting in Amsterdam in the wake of a wretched British Grand Prix for Red Bull (below).

📸 Vandaag gespot in Amsterdam: Max Verstappens manager Raymond Vermeulen en vader Jos met voormalig Red Bull-topman Helmut Marko. Wat daar besproken is, is niet bekend. Toekomst Verstappen in Formule 1 onder enorm vergrootglas, maar ook wat dat betreft nog geen duidelijkheid. pic.twitter.com/FVa24Tsb5k — Erik van Haren (@ErikvHaren) July 9, 2026

Marko, who brought Verstappen into the Red Bull fold, is thought to have remained a close confidante of the driver and his personal team despite cutting ties with parent company Red Bull GmbH at the end of 2025.

The 83-year-old, however, would not be drawn on the nature of his conversation with Verstappen Sr and Vermeulen.

More on Max Verstappen to McLaren from PlanetF1.com

Why Max Verstappen to McLaren has become impossible to ignore

The moment McLaren overtook Mercedes in the race to sign Max Verstappen

“My visit was private, if that’s what you want to ask,” he told GPBlog.

Pressed on whether he could offer anything on Verstappen’s thinking for F1 2027, the former Red Bull motorsport advisor replied: “No idea. I am not in charge anymore.”

He also wouldn’t comment on whether an improved performance from Red Bull could sway Verstappen, saying: “That’s also not my business. You have to ask Laurent [Mekies].”

Go deeper: Max Verstappen’s Red Bull contract

F1 driver contracts: What is the contract status of every driver on the F1 2026 grid?

F1 2026 driver salaries: Who are the highest-paid drivers on the grid?

Verstappen retired from the British Grand Prix when his RB22’s rear wing failed at the high-speed Stowe corner in a “super dangerous” situation.

It was the four-time world champion’s second rear wing failure in as many race weekends following his accident in qualifying at Red Bull’s home race in Austria, with Verstappen left noticeably annoyed.

He was asked after the race for his thoughts on his Red Bull future.

He told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets: “I’m not going to say anything about that. It’s not fair to say anything about that also right now.”

His remarks came just weeks after Vermeulen made it clear that while Verstappen wants to be loyal to Red Bull, it won’t come at any prize.

“We’re going to wait and see how the car develops over the next few weeks,” he told Bild. “We definitely want to stay at Red Bull, but only with a car capable of winning.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: McLaren responds to worst-case Red Bull scenario as Verstappen rumours hit overdrive