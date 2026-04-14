Tuesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Ralf Schumacher raising the prospect of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen making a surprise move to McLaren with Oscar Piastri heading in the opposite direction.

Let’s blast through the day’s main headlines at breakneck speed…

Ralf Schumacher: Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri could swap seats

Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri could swap seats in the years to come.

That is the claim of former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher, who reckons Verstappen could follow long-serving race engineer GianPiero Lambiase to McLaren if he leaves Red Bull.

Verstappen is officially under contract with Red Bull until the end of 2028, the year Lambiase is due to start work with McLaren at the latest, with Piastri signing a multi-year extension to his McLaren deal ahead of last season.

Read more: Piastri out, Verstappen in for McLaren in Ralf Schumacher’s future prediction

F1 2026 progress review: Aston Martin

Aston Martin has had a troubled start to the F1 2026 season, failing to score a point across the opening three rounds in Australia, China and Japan.

The AMR26 has been hamstrung by severe vibrations from its Honda engine, leaving Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll in for an uncomfortable ride.

PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher assesses Aston Martin’s start to the season.

Read more: Adrian Newey faces brutal Aston Martin reality as AMR26 reliability crisis bites early

Indian Grand Prix return ruled out for F1 2027 season

Formula 1 has ruled out any possibility of a return to India for the F1 2027 season following media reports that the Buddh International Circuit could be included on the calendar.

Reports out of India suggested that a return of the Indian Grand Prix could be viable in 2027, but PlanetF1.com understands these claims are wide of the mark.

India last featured on the F1 calendar in 2013, the year of Sebastian Vettel’s final title triumph with Red Bull.

Read more: F1 rules out India 2027 return despite Buddh circuit comeback claims

Juan Pablo Montoya questions Red Bull role in GianPiero Lambiase

Juan Pablo Montoya believes Red Bull could have offered GianPiero Lambiase a more senior role to convince Max Verstappen’s race engineer to stay.

McLaren announced the signing of Lambiase last week after months of speculation over his future.

Lambiase will arrive at Woking ‘no later’ than 2028 in the role of chief racing officer.

Read more: Montoya questions Red Bull after GianPiero Lambiase McLaren bombshell

Jean Todt: Michael Schumacher hid ‘shyness by looking arrogant’

Former Ferrari team principal Jean Todt says Michael Schumacher is “quite a fragile human being” beneath his confident persona.

Todt played an instrumental role in Schumacher’s success with Ferrari, where he won five consecutive drivers’ titles between 2000 and 2004.

Schumacher has not been seen in public since suffering severe head injuries in a skiing accident in December 2013.

Read more: Jean Todt reveals hidden side of Michael Schumacher