Max Verstappen’s manager, Raymond Vermeulen, was seen inside McLaren’s hospitality suite on Friday ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix.

Verstappen’s manager, and father Jos, were both seen visiting the hospitality unit belonging to McLaren in the Spa-Francorchamps paddock, at a time when speculation continues to link the two camps.

Raymond Vermeulen’s McLaren hospitality visit explained

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With both Raymond Vermeulen and Jos Verstappen visiting the hospitality unit, spending around 30 minutes inside before re-emerging together to return to the Red Bull unit, it set tongues wagging in the Belgian GP paddock.

But there’s a very simple explanation behind the visit, and it’s nothing to do with any negotiations between McLaren and the Verstappen camp regarding a potential drive for four-time F1 World Champion Max Verstappen.

Earlier this week, Verstappen Racing announced the signing of 15-year-old Belgian racer Dries van Langendonck, who will receive additional mentorship, guidance, and support from Max Verstappen and his management, with Van Langendonck also being part of the McLaren driver development programme.

Working closely alongside Warren Hughes, Van Langendonck’s programme at McLaren has seen him rise into the 2026 F4 British Championship, where he leads the standings after a recent double victory at Zandvoort.

Such form has caught the attention of Verstappen Racing, which is working with select talent to help further the careers of promising young drivers.

It’s understood that the appearance of Vermeulen and Verstappen at McLaren was solely related to meeting with their new signing, together with his parents, in the McLaren hospitality unit, with no other topics discussed or meetings held with any other McLaren personnel.

The timing of the announcement coincides with ongoing speculation linking Verstappen with a possible switch to McLaren from Red Bull, following the post-British Grand Prix reveal from Dutch media that tensions with Red Bull have increased in recent weeks.

McLaren has clarified why Raymond Vermuelen and Jos Verstappen visited its hospitality today: to see junior driver Dries van Langendonck and his parents on a paddock visit, with Verstappen Racing now managing his career. #F1 #BelgianGP pic.twitter.com/YsLfXeTSch — Thomas Maher (@thomasmaheronf1) July 17, 2026

PlanetF1.com understands that talks between Verstappen and McLaren advanced considerably recently, with sources suggesting that the two sides have reached the point of discussing terms and that, upon his escape clause activating after next weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix, Verstappen could be in a position in which he can choose between Red Bull and McLaren.

Verstappen has not taken the opportunity to firmly shut down any speculation, and declined to get into ‘yes or no’ answers about his Red Bull future when he spoke to the media on Thursday.

From a McLaren perspective, the Woking-based squad has Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri under contract for 2027. With Piastri’s seat said to be the one under pressure should Verstappen make it clear to McLaren he’s amenable to a switch, the Australian has voiced his trust in McLaren’s management of Zak Brown and Andrea Stella that his position within the team is safe and the relationship is assured to continue.

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