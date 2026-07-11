Red Bull is “keeping very close tabs” on Ferrari-backed driver Oliver Bearman, who has impressed since joining the Formula 1 grid with Haas.

That is the claim put forward by Sky F1 lead commentator David Croft, amid mounting speculation that Max Verstappen could leave Red Bull for McLaren. Martin Brundle, meanwhile, suggested that Bearman’s route to Ferrari has been “cut off” with Charles Leclerc re-committing to the Scuderia and Lewis Hamilton enjoying a resurgence.

Max Verstappen Red Bull future twist in Bearman tease

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Rumours over Verstappen’s Red Bull and F1 future have bubbled away over recent months. That included speculation linking the four-time world champion with McLaren.

Suddenly, after the British Grand Prix, this rumour morphed into the new major talking point of F1 2026.

Oscar Piastri has been touted as a potential Verstappen replacement in what would be a straight seat swap. Now, Oliver Bearman is said to have entered Red Bull’s radar.

Bearman has impressed since debuting in 2025 with Haas. A long-serving member of the Ferrari Driver Academy, Bearman is the driver widely regarded as next in line at Ferrari when a vacancy comes up.

That may not happen for some time.

Leclerc recently signed a new long-term Ferrari deal, while Hamilton has silenced speculation over his future with a sensational return to form and brewing title challenge.

Speaking via Sky F1, Brundle expressed concern over what this could mean for Bearman.

Haas started F1 2026 strongly, but has lost ground in the intense development battle. The team is on a run of three races without scoring.

“Ollie will be seeing that Charles Leclerc has re-signed at Ferrari, and Lewis Hamilton looks like he’s going to hang around for quite a few years now,” said Brundle.

“His route to the works Ferrari team has been cut off.

“At the same time, Haas, they’re the smallest team, and they’ve been struggling to develop that car and keep pace.

“He’s just got to keep doing what he does, somehow, Ollie, and he’s driving beautifully. It has put Esteban [Ocon] under a little bit of pressure for the future, and we’ll see where that team goes to.

“But he’s a little bit locked in at the moment. He might have to find a Plan B, Ollie Bearman.”

Could said alternative be Red Bull? Croft dropped an intriguing tease in that direction amid the Verstappen noise.

Bearman is a talent already very familiar to Red Bull team boss Laurent Mekies.

“Over your shoulder is the Red Bull hospitality unit. Laurent Mekies, the team principal, was the man that signed Ollie Bearman to the Ferrari Academy,” said Croft.

“I know Red Bull are keeping very close tabs on Ollie Bearman.

“If he hasn’t got a way into the Scuderia, that might be a very good option for Red Bull and for Ollie.”

Go deeper: Latest on Max Verstappen

Why Max Verstappen to McLaren has become impossible to ignore

How Verstappen’s McLaren move could hinge on Piastri’s F1 future

2009 world champion Jenson Button said that “staying focused” right now is key for the 21-year-old Bearman, who is still “so young in this sport” and “proving himself.”

“But for his management, yes, I think they need to be talking to other teams and other possibilities,” Button continued.

“Because he could get stuck at this team if Lewis decides to be as good as he is for many years to come.”

Bearman recently brushed off the talk over Ferrari, and the growing complexity of a route in.

“There’s no dates that I need to be doing X, I don’t really care about that,” he is widely reported as having told the Press Association.

He added: “I think the end of this year is important because a lot of people are having their contracts ending, so I think everyone wanted to see how the pecking order was in 2026 and that will then determine what 2027 looks like.

“For me it’s not my job. I drive the car. There’s people taking care of that for me.”

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: New Lewis Hamilton contract? Vasseur grilled as Ferrari rumours hit overdrive