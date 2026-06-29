Raymond Vermeulen, the manager of Max Verstappen, has brushed off any suggestion of negotiations with McLaren having taken place.

However, Vermeulen hinted at a crucial “next few weeks” for Red Bull to demonstrate that the team is still capable of matching Verstappen’s ambitions.

Max Verstappen wants to stay with a ‘winning’ Red Bull

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Verstappen has previously stated a desire to complete his F1 career with Red Bull, though his future with the team has become a talking point once again.

It has been widely reported that a performance-related exit clause exists in Verstappen’s contract, one which he can activate if he is outside of the top two in the Drivers’ Championship come the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Currently P7 and 58 points behind second-placed George Russell, it is looking very likely that Verstappen will have an opportunity to use the clause.

The big question mark is where Verstappen could go outside of Red Bull.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff called off a Max Verstappen move when speaking with Sky F1 in Austria.

There appears to be no room at the Ferrari inn. Hamilton’s upturn in form solidifies his place, with the “love” flowing for Ferrari’s seven-time world champion, according to former long-serving engineer Rob Smedley.

Charles Leclerc recently signed a new long-term Ferrari deal.

That leaves McLaren. There have been rumblings of a potential swap, Verstappen for Oscar Piastri.

However, Verstappen’s manager, Raymond Vermeulen, told BILD that no talks have been held with McLaren.

“There’s no truth in that. There have been no negotiations,” said Vermeulen in response to the Verstappen to McLaren rumours.

Yet, Vermeulen’s next comment did not exactly confirm that Verstappen is here to stay at Red Bull.

Laurent Mekies, the Red Bull team principal, believes that “a fast car” and “continuous progress” are the criteria for keeping Verstappen at Red Bull. Mekies hoped that the team’s substantial Austrian GP upgrade package would bring Red Bull within three tenths of the ultimate pace.

The signs were very positive in Austria as Verstappen secured a season-best P2, crossing the line within two seconds of race winner Russell.

This upgrade appears critical to Verstappen’s future with the team, judging by what Vermeulen went on to say.

“We’re going to wait and see how the car develops over the next few weeks,” said Vermeulen.

“We definitely want to stay at Red Bull, but only with a car capable of winning.”

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In a De Telegraaf interview, Vermeulen clarified that “our goal is to finish this adventure together with Red Bull,” but tellingly, stressed that Verstappen “was not born to compete in the midfield.”

Verstappen’s P2 in Austria, therefore, needs to be a sign of things to come.

Red Bull is taking its first steps as an engine manufacturer in F1 2026, and has made a positive impression with its first power unit. So much so that its internal combustion engine was recently crowned the best by the FIA at the first ADUO [Additional Development and Upgrade Opportunities] checkpoint.

Vermeulen said the “basis is right” in a nod to the Red Bull PU, adding: “Here in Austria, the team is coming up with a huge update as far as the car is concerned. Let us hope that it has a positive effect, because it is clear that we have to take steps.

“Max is seventh in the championship. He and Red Bull don’t belong there, but it’s the reality.”

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