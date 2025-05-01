Kimi Antonelli has only been in F1 for five races but has already been warned of a Max Verstappen scenario that could see him out of the sport.

Mercedes’, and in particular Toto Wolff’s, courting of Verstappen was an open secret in the paddock last year but even if they went with Antonelli, reports of the interest have never fully died down.

Wolff is known to be a great admirer of the Dutchman, having failed to sign him in 2015, but has so far been unable to entice him to Brackley.

His efforts to do that last year were met with a cold shoulder as Verstappen decided to stay with Red Bull, leaving Mercedes to promote the young Antonelli to the F1 seat despite a relatively short junior career.

However, even if the Italian has done well in his first five races, Mercedes are still linked with Verstappen as 2026 engine regulations loom and former F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone reckons if the Dutchman does become available, that would mean a Mercedes exit for Antonelli.

“If Max were to go to Mercedes, the young Antonelli, who has been performing brilliantly so far, would probably have to go,” Ecclestone told Swiss-German publication Blick.

Wolff has rowed back on his courting of Verstappen of late, saying he is happy with the driver lineup Mercedes currently have.

“I always say I don’t flirt outside if I’m happy in the relationship — and in that professional way; if not I get a really hard time from Susie! There’s no question about that, privately!” Wolff told Sky.

“But on a professional level, I’m super happy with the line-up we have. I couldn’t wish for anything better. And Max is at Red Bull; we haven’t had a conversation. We’re continuing our trajectory.”

Verstappen meanwhile, was most recently linked with a big-money move to Aston Martin but Red Bull boss Christian Horner insisted the gossip stayed outside of the Red Bull team.

“The noise has been out there and not in here,” Horner said.

“Max has been working very hard with the team. He’s stated once again that his focus is here. He’s working incredibly hard, together collectively with the rest of the team, and we’re a team. We win together and we lose together – that’s the way we operate.

“Our focus is on sorting the car out, [and] we’ve had a decent Saturday and Sunday here.”

