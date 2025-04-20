James Vowles, the Williams team principal, believes there is no “place” for Max Verstappen at Mercedes for the F1 2026 season with the World Champion coming with “a lot of downsides.”

Verstappen has cemented his status as one of the greatest drivers in F1 history at Red Bull over recent years having stormed to four consecutive World Championships since 2021.

Max Verstappen ‘comes with a lot of downsides’ for Mercedes

However, the team’s competitive decline has seen the 27-year-old persistently linked with a move away from Red Bull over the last 12 months with Mercedes and Aston Martin most frequently linked with a move for Verstappen.

Although Verstappen is officially under contract until the end of 2028, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner confirmed to media including PlanetF1.com at last year’s Dutch Grand Prix that Verstappen’s deal contains a “performance element” potentially allowing him to leave the team at the end of this season.

It has been speculated that Verstappen will be free to trigger an exit clause if he is lower than third in the Drivers’ standings after a significant part of the season, with Red Bull’s Helmut Marko recently admitting that there is “great” concern that he will walk away.

Vowles was a key member of the Mercedes team over many years, leading the team’s strategy decisions before taking up his first team principal role with Williams at the start of 2023.

And with George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli, both graduates of the Silver Arrows’ junior scheme, proving a productive partnership for Mercedes in F1 2025, Vowles has warned his former employers to be wary of upsetting the balance of the team by making a move for Verstappen.

Asked if Russell and Verstappen could work together in the same team, Vowles told select media including PlanetF1.com: “I don’t think so.

“I think they’re two very different characters. I’m not Toto [Wolff], but I would also say I think he’s got a really good driver lineup for the future.

“I think with Kimi – and yes, I’m biased, because I worked with him for a long period of time – but if you just look at the steps he’s making in qualifying, he’s making steps every single week and he’s only driven effectively for three races.

“He’s on a good pathway to be very, very competitive, so you keep investing in that.

“And George is delivering. He’s been a bit quiet, but you can’t really fault anything he’s done this year.

“So can you add a tiny bit more performance? Yes through Max. I think there is more performance to be added through Max.

“I don’t think anyone in the room would deny that he is extraordinary in what he can do and Japan was, for me, jaw dropping. Well done to him.

“But he comes with a lot of downsides as well that we have to acknowledge.

“And I think what Mercedes does have is a great culture with two drivers that are delivering near to the peak of the car and with one that’s on the way up.

“So I personally don’t think there’s a place for him.”

Vowles’ comments come after Russell, whose current Mercedes contract is believed to expire at the end of this season, acknowledged that it is “totally understandable” for the team to hold an interest in Verstappen.

Wolff made no secret of his desire to sign Verstappen following the announcement of Lewis Hamilton’s shock move to Ferrari last year before eventually deciding on Antonelli, 18, as the seven-time World Champion’s successor.

Russell told the Press Association: “Why wouldn’t they want to sign Max? It’s totally understandable.

“He’s the best at the moment. He’s a four-time World Champion. That’s not anything against me or Kimi. There’s two drivers for every team and he is one person.”

“So that doesn’t concern me one bit because the performance is my currency and right now I think I am performing as good as anyone on this grid.”

A report in Italy earlier this week claimed that Aston Martin are preparing an eye-watering $300million offer to tempt Verstappen, with it suggested that the World Champion has already decided to leave Red Bull at the end of this season.

In a statement provided to PlanetF1.com, however, an Aston Martin spokesperson insisted that the team remain fully committed to their current driver lineup of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll.

A statement read: “It’s normal for the media to speculate on driver market, but we have an amazing driver line-up that we are committed to and who are under contract for 2026 and beyond.

“Our focus is on delivering for our drivers by giving them a more consistent and competitive car.

“When we do, they are both capable of delivering great results.”

