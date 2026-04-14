Juan Pablo Montoya has questioned GianPiero Lambiase’s move to McLaren, suggesting Red Bull could have retained the highly-rated engineer.

Instead, the squad now risks losing Max Verstappen to Mercedes before his contract expires in F1 2028.

Juan Pablo Montoya questions GianPiero Lambiase McLaren move

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Lambiase has become an integral part of Red Bull’s engineering team through his role working with Verstappen over the past decade.

The pair have enjoyed four world championships together, with the relationship such that they’ve suggested that if one leaves the organisation, the other shall also quit Red Bull.

They won their first grand prix together in 2016 on Verstappen’s Red Bull debut, forging a bond that has since proved unshakeable.

Speaking in 2023, Lambiase told De Telegraaf: “The day Max and I stop working together in this set-up will be the day I’m keen to take on a new challenge.”

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Verstappen also had his thoughts on the subject, saying: “I have said to him I only work with him. As soon as he stops, I stop too.”

And now Lambiase will depart, at least in his Red Bull role.

It comes at a time when Verstappen is publicly questioning his place in Formula 1 with the 28-year-old unhappy with the new “anti-racing” regulations.

McLaren announced the signing of Lambiase on Thursday following months of uncertainty surrounding the 45-year-old’s future.

PlanetF1.com understands he was approached by Aston Martin before opting to join McLaren as the team’s new chief racing officer.

In a statement provided to PlanetF1.com, McLaren said that Lambiase will arrive in Woking “no later” than 2028 when his Red Bull contract is due to expire.

“McLaren Racing is pleased to announce that GianPiero Lambiase will join the McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team as Chief Racing Officer, reporting into Team Principal, Andrea Stella,” a team spokesperson said.

“The role of the Chief Racing Officer already exists within the team’s structure with overall leadership of the race team. These duties are currently managed by Andrea Stella in addition to his role as Team Principal.

“Lambiase is the latest hire designed to strengthen and support the talent pool that exists at McLaren Mastercard, while also reaffirming the team’s long-term commitment to confirming its position as a Championship-winning team.”

The development has left former F1 driver Montoya perplexed, reasoning Red Bull could have offered Lambiase the same position, thereby guaranteeing it had a Verstappen ally within its camp for the years to come.

“It is interesting because he will now have a more important role than he had or could have had at Red Bull,” Montoya told AS Colombia.

“It’s also a role that Red Bull could have known he could have gotten elsewhere.

“I don’t know for sure, but when I look at all he has achieved, I personally think it is a role that Red Bull certainly could have given him as well.”

Instead, by failing to lock down Lambiase, Red Bull has opened the door to increased speculation that Verstappen will leave the team before the end of 2028, when his current contract expires.

That could see him step away from F1, with suggestions he could take a sabbatical, or switch to Mercedes.

“Team boss Toto Wolff has always said very clearly that he wants Max in his team,” Montoya said. “This could well be the perfect opportunity for Verstappen.

“Red Bull is on the slower side. If they stay that way all year, Max will definitely be looking for a way out, for a way to leave as soon as possible.”

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