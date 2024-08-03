Mercedes blow as Max Verstappen reaffirms commitment to ‘second family’ Red Bull

Max Verstappen has reaffirmed his commitment to Red Bull, describing the team as “like a second family” to him in a blow to Mercedes’ hopes of signing the F1 World Champion.

Verstappen has established himself as one of the greatest drivers in F1 history over recent years, winning three consecutive World Championships and 51 of the last 80 races since the start of 2021.

Max Verstappen: Red Bull ‘like a second family’

With a 78-point lead over McLaren driver Lando Norris, Verstappen is highly likely to secure a fourth title across the remaining 10 races of the F1 2024 season.

Another title triumph in 2024 would see Verstappen become only the second driver in F1 history to claim each of his first four World Championships in consecutive years, following in the footsteps of Sebastian Vettel, who dominated with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013.

Despite his comfortable lead in the standings, Verstappen has been heavily linked with a move away from Red Bull this year, with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff making no secret of his desire to sign the Dutchman as Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton’s replacement.

Revealed: Max Verstappen contract details

Although Verstappen’s current contract is not due to expire until the end of the 2028 season, Red Bull’s recent struggles have fuelled suggestions that he could be tempted to join Mercedes in time for the major F1 2026 regulation changes.

Reflecting on his Red Bull stint with the team’s in-house Talking Bull podcast, Verstappen pointed to his first victory with the team on debut at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix, as well as his maiden title triumph, in 2021, as the highlights of his career.

And he expressed his affection for the Milton Keynes-based outfit, claiming Red Bull “definitely feels like a second family” where he can “really be myself.”

Verstappen said: “That first race with the team and the first championship [are the highlights].

“That first race, of course, because I had just been promoted [from junior team Toro Rosso].

“Some people still question whether that was the right decision. Fortunately, that weekend went very well. Of course I was very happy about that, also for Helmut [Marko, Red Bull adviser].

“He was also very happy, of course, because it was his decision to put me in that car.

“That first title together, yes, that one was very emotional. Especially after such a year, which demanded a lot from everyone. Those are moments I will never forget.”

“But generally also the relationship I have with the team. It definitely feels like a second family.

“I can really be myself here and that is also something very important for me.”

Verstappen’s comments come after Wolff described the Red Bull driver as the “alternative scenario” for Mercedes to replace Hamilton, with the team’s teenage junior driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli the “first option.”

Wolff told Dutch publication Autosport Wereld: “The criteria for our next driver are simple: We want the best driver available.

“At the moment, my first option is Kimi Antonelli.

“Of course, there are risks. They are not so much in his talent as a driver, but Antonelli would be exposed to the media and to the skill of George Russell, one of the best drivers on the grid.

“But Kimi has enormous potential. His speed and talent are already at a certain level, he just lacks the experience.

“An alternative scenario is of course Verstappen, but at the moment that doesn’t seem realistic to me. Other drivers would sign a one or two-year contract, which is not enough for us.

“So I’m happy to take a risk with Antonelli, because it’s a calculated risk.

“If you look at the progress of [Oscar] Piastri, it took him a year and a half to compete for victory at the level of team-mate Lando Norris. We want to try and do the same with Kimi.

“In 2025, with the changes in 2026, we’ll be in transition anyway, so it’s a good season to form him into our team.

“I will continue to observe the market. I am not sure how things will evolve further at Red Bull.”

