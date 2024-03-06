Max Verstappen has refused to close the door on a potential move to Mercedes, claiming it was impossible to foresee Lewis Hamilton joining Ferrari before he announced his move last month.

Despite dominating last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix to claim his 45th victory in the last 67 races, Verstappen’s place at Red Bull has been the subject of huge speculation in light of the Christian Horner saga.

Max Verstappen to Mercedes?

After an investigation into Horner’s conduct was dismissed last week, tensions within Red Bull came to light when Verstappen’s father Jos called for the team principal to leave, accusing Horner of “playing the victim when he is the one causing the problems.”

With Hamilton shocking the F1 world to its core last month by announcing that he will join Ferrari in 2025, it has been suggested that Mercedes could take advantage of the current uncertainty at Red Bull by luring away Verstappen.

Speaking to media ahead of this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Verstappen has insisted he is “very relaxed” about his future and that “there is no reason” to leave when Red Bull are so dominant.

But he teased that things can change quickly, pointing to the decision of Hamilton to leave Mercedes a matter of months after signing a new two-year contract with the team.

Asked if he could see himself at Mercedes: “The thing is I think no one would have ever seen that Lewis would move to Ferrari.

“In my life – and it’s not related to F1 or whatever, it’s just general life – you never know what happens or what comes to you or whatever happens around you or what might influence you.

“So you can never say 100 per cent that’s how it’s going to be and I approach my life like that.

“But I also don’t think about it too much. I’m very relaxed, I’m very happy at the team, the performance is there – there’s no reason to move on.”

Asked if he will see out the entirety of his Red Bull contract, which is due to run until 2028, Verstappen stressed that performance will be the deciding factor.

He said: “Of course, that has always been the intention of signing. That’s why we signed so long to be here.

“And of course, it’s about the performance of the car.

“And of course, from 2026 onwards, that is a bit of a question mark anyway with new regulations, but I knew that when I signed my contract.

“But I also know what they have done for me in my career, so the intention is, of course, absolutely to stay with this team because I really enjoy it and I’m also really happy within the team.

“And as long as we perform, there is no reason to leave.”

