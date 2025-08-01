Max Verstappen said all the noise around his Red Bull future, came from people except the one qualified to make such comments.

And that one person Verstappen said is in a position to talk, is himself, as he called out the “waffling” about a move to Mercedes, and said it “shouldn’t matter” even if his boat was parked next to that of Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, a reference to a meeting rumour which gathered momentum.

Max Verstappen has no time for ‘waffling’ about his F1 future

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Verstappen had been the subject of intense speculation linking him with a move to Mercedes, a performance-related exit clause in his Red Bull contract potentially creating such a path, but the rumours can now fall silent.

George Russell is closing in on a new multi-year Mercedes contract, with Kimi Antonelli also expected to stay in an unchanged F1 2026 line-up, as Verstappen remains with Red Bull for the new era, with revamped chassis and engine regulations on the way for next season.

Ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix – the last race before the F1 2025 summer break – Verstappen declared it was time for the speculation over his future to stop.

“I think it’s time to basically stop all the rumours and, for me, it’s always been quite clear that I was staying anyway,” he declared to the media, including PlanetF1.com.

“I think that was also the general feeling in the team anyway, because we were always in discussions about what we could do with the car.

“I think when you’re not interested in staying then you also stop talking about these kind of things – and I never did.”

And when Sky F1 caught up with Verstappen to discuss this same topic, he was quizzed on whether he can now go on holiday without checking first how far his boat is from Wolff’s.

That was in reference to claims Verstappen and Wolff had met up in Sardinia in the days following Red Bull’s decision to sack team boss Christian Horner.

But, Verstappen would stress that a relationship can be “personal”, not always “working”, as he branded the Mercedes move talk a bunch of “waffling”.

“It shouldn’t matter,” Verstappen responded to the idea of future holidays without worrying if Wolff being nearby will feed the rumour mill.

“But the thing is, always, people are waffling so much throughout the whole season, while the only one that actually can or should speak is not speaking, that’s me.

“And I do that on purpose, because it makes no sense to start throwing things around. And actually that should be the same for everyone. Some people just like to stir the pot. Some people just like to create drama. But for me, it’s always been quite clear.

“And also for next year, you know, I’m discussing with the team already the plans, the things that we want to change for next year. So that means that I’m also staying with the team for next year.

“And, yeah, if my boat is next to Toto’s, then the boat is next to Toto’s. You can have a personal relationship with someone, even if you don’t have a working relationship with someone.”

How F1 2026 is shaping up

Asked therefore if he can definitely end the ‘soap opera’ of recent weeks, Verstappen added: “I never made an opera.

“I just like to go on holiday, have a good time. I like to come here, do my best, race Formula 1 cars and then go home again.

“But for me, it’s been clear, and for me also, for next year, it’s very clear where I’m at.”

