Max Verstappen reveals ‘look at this’ message to GP in ‘fun’ Chinese GP moment

Max Verstappen had a bit of fun with Gianpiero Lambiase in the closing laps of the Chinese GP as he told him to “look at the onboard”, and promptly put his RB20 into a power slide.

Verstappen added to his growing list of race wins as he took the chequered flag at the Shanghai International Circuit by 13 seconds ahead of Lando Norris, with Sergio Perez joining them on the podium.

‘We were very far ahead, so we can have a bit of fun’

While there was plenty of action and overtaking going on behind him, Verstappen led most of the race, only relinquishing the lead at his first pit stop but quickly regaining it as he overtook Charles Leclerc and then Norris.

Surviving two Safety Car restarts midway through the race, the Dutchman quickly put metres between himself and the chasing pack as he romped towards his fourth Grand Prix victory of the season.

And he had a bit of fun doing it, although GP may not agree.

Interviewed by Viaplay after the race, the Dutch broadcaster noted that Verstappen appeared to do a ‘power slide at the end’ of the race and asked him about it.

“Yes!” he admitted. “I told GP: ‘GP, look at the onboard!’

“A Formula 1 car is of course not made out for drifting. Now if it was a rally car, you could throw it all the way, but that is a bit more difficult in a Formula 1 car.

“We were of course very far ahead, so we can have a bit of fun.”

But teasing GP aside, the Dutchman’s near-perfect race wasn’t without a moment or two even if it looked simple from the outside.

“I locked up in the second restart into Turn 6, I think, a little bit,” he said during the post-race press conference. “So that was not ideal.

“Then I threw a tear-off away, which I think I could hear on the intake. It was flapping around hitting my helmet. So I don’t know where it ended up.

“And with two laps ago, I think I drove over a little bit of debris before Turn 14. So that was a little bit scary, because with all the tyres it’s easy to have a puncture at high speed when you drive over carbon. That was it I think.”

Claiming the win by 13 seconds ahead of Lando Norris despite the back-to-back Safety Cars bunching up the field, Verstappen was asked if it was his ‘most dominant’ win of the season.

He replied: “It was a good one, yeah. In terms of just balance in the car, we did a good job as a team to make it even better than what it was at the start of the weekend.”

