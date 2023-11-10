Max Verstappen shocks nine-year-old cancer survivor with heartfelt message

Max Verstappen gave nine-year-old Harry Sinclair a moment he will remember forever with a special video message during the STV Children’s appeal.

Verstappen has taken the world of Formula 1 by storm over recent seasons, hitting new dominant heights in F1 2023 on his way to a third World Championship title in a row.

Winning 17 of the 20 grands prix to have taken place so far, including a streak of 10 consecutive wins, Verstappen has blitzed the competition in a record-breaking campaign.

Max Verstappen surprises Harry Sinclair with special message

Formula 1 is now preparing for the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, but Verstappen had another very important piece of business to attend to.

Harry was diagnosed with leukaemia at the age of only five, but after three years of treatment, the amazing news came in 2022 that Harry was cancer-free and now volunteers, with his family, for the charity ‘It’s Good 2’, which supported him through his treatment.

And as part of the STV Children’s Appeal Show, to air on November 10 at 2100 local time on STV, Verstappen made a special video appearance with a message to Harry, who dreams of being a Formula 1 driver himself one day.

“Hi Harry, Max Verstappen here,” his message began. “I’ve heard your story and also how hard you and your sister [Grace] have worked to raise money for the charity that helped you.

“I think you’re amazing and I also hear you’re a huge racing fan and an aspiring F1 driver, so thank you very much for all the support and I hope to see you in an F1 car very soon.”

In reply, a rather stunned Harry uttered: “Oh jeez!”

Harry had a message of his own as he gave a wonderfully positive outlook for his future and offered encouragement to others so sadly suffering.

“I’m cancer-free, my treatment’s done,” he confirmed.

“Hopefully I won’t have to visit the hospital anymore. I would tell other people that good times are around the corner.”

