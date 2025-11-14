Max Verstappen admits ‘mistake’ in controversial clash after ‘all signs went red’

Max Verstappen has acknowledged his late collision with George Russell at the Spanish Grand Prix was “a mistake”, after “all signs went red” for him.

Verstappen was angered after being instructed to allow the Mercedes driver by after taking to the escape road, and after appearing to pull over to let Russell through, he went straight on and made contact at the next corner.

The Red Bull driver had previously taken responsibility for what unfolded after the race, but has now gone further in acknowledging it has been “the only point of criticism” in an otherwise strong season, and explained the mentality change that happened at the time.

A late Safety Car period saw multiple drivers switch to soft tyres to complete the race at Barcelona, while Verstappen was switched to the slower but more durable hard compound, being told at the time that it was “the only option” for him to use.

The reigning World Champion had already questioned that move, but a huge snap of oversteer on the restart allowed Charles Leclerc to make his way by on the pit straight.

Russell took to the inside at Turn 1 to try and make a move, but Verstappen took to the escape road at the opening chicane and stayed ahead of the Mercedes driver.

Soon afterwards, he was instructed over team radio to let Russell by, to which he responded with his belief that he was ahead and the corner was his.

In relenting, however, Verstappen pulled to the side of the track, but as Russell came by, he sped up again and collided with the Mercedes driver.

Verstappen was handed a 10-second penalty for causing a collision along with a higher-than-usual punishment of three penalty points.

When discussing his season so far with Dutch broadcaster Viaplay, Verstappen recalled: “The only point of criticism is obviously Barcelona. That move itself – and the entire incident – was not good, but that’s also because I care a lot.

“I could have thought, ‘this car isn’t working anyway, so I let it go.’

“[But] I can’t accept, towards myself, stepping out of the car and knowing that I didn’t give everything. Then I get angry with myself, so I can’t drive at 80%.

“When I get out of the car, I always need to be able to tell to myself, ‘I did everything I could.’ That’s why I was so angry in Barcelona – first with what happened on the straight at the restart, then into Turn 1, and then of course when I was told to give the position back. That’s when all signs went red.”

Having been pleased with his season as a whole, though, the Red Bull driver admitted he will take the lessons from the Spanish Grand Prix to ensure such a move does not take place again from his point of view.

“That was a mistake from my side, and of course I learn from it,” he said.

“Those moments won’t happen again next year, even if we’re in a similar situation with the car. These are the small things you learn from, but overall, in terms of performance, the season was absolutely good.”

Verstappen still remains within mathematical range of a late title challenge, but with a 49-point gap to make up to Lando Norris in front in three rounds and a Sprint, he is unlikely to retain his championship crown at this stage.

Russell said at the time that he was “surprised” to see Verstappen had owned up to responsibility for the crash, but they had an encounter in the airport several days later and were able to see past what had happened, Russell admitting it was not even a topic of conversation.

