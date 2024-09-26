Max Verstappen mocks community service order with ‘FBI are watching’ quip

Max Verstappen is still irked by his community service order for dropping an F-bomb, declaring that it “shouldn’t” be happening.

Verstappen was summoned to see the stewards at the Marina Bay circuit, charged with breaching the International Sporting Code having sworn in the Thursday FIA press conference.

Max Verstappen has been ordered to do a day of public service

The reigning World Champion used the word “f***ed”, and did so just hours after FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem called for drivers to refrain from using foul language.

He was ordered by the FIA to complete a day of public service, but what exactly that will entail no one knows.

What is clear, though, is that he’s not impressed.

Streaming his latest sim session with Team Redline, Verstappen was asked if they’re are “allowed to swear on the stream today”.

He quickly chipped in: “No! You’ll get community service!”

Asked by Luke Crane what he thinks the community service should be for the “crime” of swearing, the Dutchman simply said: “Realistically it shouldn’t be anything.”

But alas, going on to drop the F-bomb in the stream, Verstappen was then jokingly told to “calm your language down a touch please.”

Verstappen: “I’m going to send it to HR. Wait one second.”

Crane: “The FIA are watching.”

Verstappen: “The FBI as well.”

Crane: “Hope they step on some Lego.”

Last weekend Verstappen spoke with Viaplay about the upcoming punishment, saying: “I think it’s all nonsense, but I can’t do anything with it. It is what it is and I’m not going to waste energy on it either.

“Everyone thought it was pretty bizarre and what kind of penalty it’s going to be doesn’t interest me at all either.”

Ralf Schumacher calls out FIA president for ‘humiliating’ Max Verstappen

Meanwhile, Ralf Schumacher weighed in on the penalty and wasn’t at all complimentary of the FIA president who he feels should’ve spoken with the drivers about the swearing ban before announcing the clampdown.

“He is about as good at communicating as our Chancellor Olaf Scholz,” he told Sky Deutschland.

“If you do something like that, you have to involve the drivers. Then you go to the drivers’ union and explain how, why and what for.

“But to humiliate and punish Max like that… A warning would have been enough.”

The German believes this could be the final straw for Verstappen who has already made it “these kinds of things definitely decide my future“.

Schumacher said: “He is independent, has enough money and has often said that he will not drive in Formula 1 forever. That is why I would not rule it out.

“Think of the internal team conflicts about Christian Horner, the departure of Newey, the car is bad, the world championship is slipping out of his hands a bit. There is just a lot going on.”

