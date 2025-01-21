“A move is not out of the question” for Max Verstappen if he feels winning is no longer possible at Red Bull, according to his father Jos.

The reigning World Champion is under contract with the team until the end of 2028, but would likely have no shortage of takers if he became available.

Jos: ‘Anything is possible’ for Max Verstappen and his future

Verstappen Jr has spoken publicly on multiple occasions about his desire to try endurance racing when his time in Formula 1 ends, alongside not wanting to race into his 40s in the category.

While he is still under contract at Red Bull for the next four seasons, that has not stopped speculation regarding his future, with Aston Martin having “categorically denied” a media report last week linking him to the team.

It is reported, though, that Red Bull need to maintain a high enough level of on-track performance if their deal with Verstappen is to remain intact, with the team heading into a new era as senior staff changes take effect.

Adrian Newey will depart officially for Aston Martin at the start of March, while several other senior staff members are also set to depart, including sporting director Jonathan Wheatley, who was announced last year as the first team principal of the Audi F1 project.

For Verstappen’s father Jos, he believes Red Bull has a “big task” ahead this season, and believes a switch is “not out of the question” for the reigning World Champion, if he can no longer win races.

More on Max Verstappen in Formula 1

👉 Max Verstappen car collection: What supercars does the F1 World Champion own?

👉 The truth behind Jos Verstappen, Max Verstappen and the gas station

When asked if he believes the drop in competitiveness at Red Bull last season stems back to the departure of Newey and other staff in 2024, Verstappen Sr told All 30+ F1 drivers who won the Rolex 24 at Daytona