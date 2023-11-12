Max Verstappen addresses concerns over F1 dominance with NBA reference

Max Verstappen has compared his dominant streak to the Chicago Bulls and remarked that the NBA was able to survive in such a period.

It has been suggested that a slight decline in F1 viewing figures can be attributed to the dominance of Verstappen who has won two titles in as many years at a relative canter.

But the Dutchman does not believe it is his job to make the sport exciting and said F1 fans should appreciate when a team or driver is performing well.

Max Verstappen suggests F1 will survive periods of dominance

In the 1990s, Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls became the all-conquering force in the NBA, winning six championships and twice winning three in a row.

While Verstappen is still someway off that tally, his dominance has been brought into question following the suggestion that fans are getting bored of it.

Verstappen does not agree with that though and suggested real fans of the sport should show some appreciation for teams doing well.

“The NBA survived when the Chicago Bulls were dominating,” he told TIME magazine. “At the time, or even afterwards, people are like, ‘Oh, that was amazing.’ If you are a real fan of the sport, you should be able to appreciate a team doing very well.”

It is not the first time Verstappen has criticised his naysayers. Back in September and following the Singapore Grand Prix in which four drivers battled for the lead, the Red Bull driver suggested that those who cannot appreciate dominance are not “real fans.”

“Honestly, I have zero interest in that,” he said when asked about competitive races.

“We got beaten and in a very clear way. I don’t think about what’s good for Formula 1.

“I don’t think it was necessarily bad what was happening to Formula 1, because we were just better than everyone else. If people can’t appreciate that, then you are not a real fan.

“That’s how it goes and that’s why I was super relaxed about it, because we didn’t perform and other people did a better job than us and of course they deserve to win.

“They shouldn’t win because people say it’s boring that we are winning.”

Verstappen has already won 17 of the 20 races this year and can extend that further with the final two races in Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi.

