Red Bull’s in-house clothing brand AlphaTauri has unveiled Max Verstappen as its new global brand ambassador ahead of the F1 2025 season.

It comes a little over a year after the AlphaTauri name disappeared from the F1 grid as Red Bull’s sister team was rebranded as VCARB.

Max Verstappen lands ambassador deal as AlphaTauri name returns

Having been known as Scuderia Toro Rosso in the years since Red Bull’s takeover of the previous Minardi team in 2006, the Faenza-based team were rebranded as AlphaTauri ahead of the 2020 season.

The team collected a famous victory in their debut season as Verstappen’s former Red Bull team-mate, Pierre Gasly, triumphed at the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

The AlphaTauri name was dropped at the end of the 2023 season, with the Red Bull junior outfit widely known by the acronym VCARB – a clear nod to the team’s title partners – in 2024.

Analysis: The genius of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen

👉 The big Max Verstappen question: Can any driver stop him?

👉 Jos Verstappen: The F1 racer turned ruthless mentor behind Max Verstappen’s supreme F1 talent

However, AlphaTauri is set to return to the paddock in F1 2025 after Verstappen, the reigning four-time World Champion, was confirmed as a brand ambassador.

Verstappen is expected to promote AlphaTauri’s range on F1 race weekends, joining a growing number of drivers arriving in the paddock wearing something other than team kit.

The AlphaTauri logo is also expected to appear on Verstappen’s Red Bull cap during the upcoming season.

Verstappen said: “I’m excited for the new season with AlphaTauri.

Their commitment to combining style with functionality fits perfectly with my lifestyle, both on and off the track.

“It’s great to be an ambassador. I’ve been wearing the clothing for a while and I’m very excited to see what’s coming next.

“For me, to be able to wear stylish clothing on and around the track, and back at home, is just fantastic.

“Honestly, I use it everywhere I go.”

More on Max Verstappen and Red Bull

👉 Max Verstappen news

👉 Red Bull news

Isabelle Mi-A Ko, Global Head of AlphaTauri, said: “As a premium fashion lifestyle brand, we are combining sports and fashion.

“Our collections ensure all-day comfort and style and Max Verstappen is the perfect representation of that.”

Kalle Lauterbach, the Global Consumer Products CEO, added: “We are proud of the collaboration with Max Verstappen and AlphaTauri.

“He embodies excellence and passion, making him the perfect brand ambassador.”

According to the firm’s official website, the AlphaTauri brand is named ‘in tribute to the AlphaTauri star – the brightest, most radiant and powerful star in the Taurus constellation – that of the Bull, paying tribute to our Red Bull heritage.’

Read next: Liam Lawson advised to ‘slap’ Max Verstappen, but ‘not too much’