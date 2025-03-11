Max Verstappen does not stand “a chance” of pulling off a fifth straight World Championship win in F1 2025.

That is the blunt verdict delivered by the former Jordan, Williams and Toyota racer Ralf Schumacher, who believes even a Verstappen “rescue” effort as seen last year will not be enough in the season ahead.

Max Verstappen F1 2025 title chances declared zero

While the trademark dominance of Verstappen and Red Bull in F1’s ground effect era faded as 2024 went on – team and driver going 10 races without a win at one stage – Verstappen nonetheless held firm against the rising threat of McLaren’s Lando Norris to secure a fourth consecutive World Championship with two rounds to spare.

However, where Red Bull will start F1 2025 with their new challenger – the RB21 – has proven a hot topic for debate, especially after a Bahrain test where Red Bull technical director Pierre Wache admitted that the RB21 “did not respond how we wanted at times”, while Verstappen has called-off a victory at this weekend’s season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

“[There is] work to do,” said Verstappen at an event organised by Viaplay.

“I think McLaren is the favourite if you look at the lap times. And for us not everything went completely smoothly.

“On the other hand, I think we do have some ideas on how to improve the car. I’ve also spent a lot of time in the simulator – for example, yesterday – with the team.

“I don’t think we can compete for victory in Melbourne, but hopefully we will be able to make improvements within a few races.

“It’s never good enough, of course, but I think we expected a tiny bit more from it ourselves.

“After the test, you do have time to go through the data and come to certain conclusions.

“But as I said, I think we do need to improve some things.”

Already it was Norris going into F1 2025 as the favourite for many to lift the crown for the first time in his career, and in Schumacher’s opinion, Verstappen will be powerless to stop whichever driver does end the Dutchman’s F1 title streak.

Speaking on the Sky Germany podcast, Schumacher said: “Last year it was clear. Red Bull was very strong at the start of the season, but then they couldn’t handle the car. Verstappen was the rescue.

“However, he will have to get used to everything coming to an end. I don’t think he has a chance.”

Verstappen found himself facing speculation of a future switch to Mercedes or Aston Martin at various points last season.

He is under Red Bull contract until the end of 2028, but team principal Christian Horner confirmed to media, including PlanetF1.com, last year that Verstappen’s deal contains a “performance element”, and it is speculated that should Verstappen spend a significant part of F1 2025 outside the top three in the championship, he can trigger that exit clause.

And Schumacher – in-keeping with his grim F1 2025 prediction for Verstappen – feels the season ahead could usher him to the Red Bull exit.

“Maybe that will help in his decision about a next step,” Schumacher added. “I seriously think he’s going to struggle.”

Verstappen has a new team-mate for F1 2025, as Liam Lawson – after 11 grands prix with VCARB – steps up to the senior Red Bull team after the departure of Sergio Perez.

