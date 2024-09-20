Max Verstappen has ‘no words’ for FIA punishment over misconduct infringement

Max Verstappen had “no words” to offer when asked about the verdict offered by the FIA into his swearing in the Thursday press conference in Singapore.

The reigning World Champion has been ordered to carry out “some work of public interest” after being found to have committed misconduct in Singapore, after swearing in Thursday’s pre-race press conference.

Max Verstappen refuses to comment after FIA swearing punishment

Verstappen had used the phrase “the car is ****ed” in relation to his Red Bull, but this later brought about a call from the stewards, with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem having said earlier this year the governing body would be looking to limit the amount of swearing broadcast in team radio, and is asking drivers to curb their language use.

In their verdict on Friday, the FIA wrote: “The Stewards noted that the language was not directed at anyone or any group. When summoned to the Stewards the driver explained that the word used is ordinary in speech as he learned it, English not being his native language.

“While the Stewards accept that this may be true, it is important for role models to learn to be mindful when speaking in public forums, in particular when not under any particular pressure. Verstappen apologised for his behaviour.”

When asked for comment on the punishment coming his way when speaking in the TV pen after FP2 in Singapore, Verstappen replied with a simple: “No words”, before walking away.

The Singapore Grand Prix was the only race in the dominant 2023 season which Red Bull did not win, with Verstappen and team-mate Sergio Perez winning 21 of the 22 rounds last season and Carlos Sainz taking top spot at Marina Bay last year.

The three-time World Champion had finished the session down in 15th place, as the teams prepare for one of the most physically demanding races of the season.

With Verstappen and Red Bull having not registered a victory in the past seven races, the Dutch driver admitted there were several areas for the team to address.

“Yeah, difficult,” he responded when asked for his assessment of his day.

“Just not having the grip that we would like, so a few things to look at.”

When asked if the bumpy Marina Bay track surface had played a part in the issues he on Friday, Verstappen added: “Less of a problem, to be honest, I was already struggling with the bumps, the kerbs, just general grip. So again, we have to look at the trade-offs between the two.”

