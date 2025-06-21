Max Verstappen reveals the track ‘far too dangerous’ for F1 return

Max Verstappen has recently been getting to grips with the Nurburgring Nordschleife circuit as ‘Franz Hermann’.

However, the reigning four-time World Champion ruled out the idea of ever going racing there as a Formula 1 driver, arguing that the track is “far too dangerous” for such an event to ever be resurrected.

Max Verstappen rules out F1 Nordschleife return

The Nordschleife track hosting German Grand Prix action can be traced to the inaugural Formula 1 season in 1950, but the 1976 staging proved F1’s final time using the circuit nicknamed ‘the Green Hell’ by three-time World Champion Sir Jackie Stewart, with subsequent grands prix at the Nurburgring using the GP-Strecke circuit – a shorter, modern variation constructed in the early 1980s.

But Verstappen has recently been in action around the Nordschleife, conducting a Ferrari 296 GT3 test under the disguise of ‘Franz Hermann’, who struck again in a further, virtual appearance at Spa-Francorchamps.

That even led to a merchandising opportunity for Verstappen, who marked the emergence of his alter ego with a pair of scale model cars, carrying the ‘Franz Hermann’ name, available for pre-order on Verstappen’s website, with estimated arrivals in November 2025.

And in a Formule 1 Magazine interview, Verstappen was asked how he would feel about swapping GT3 for Formula 1 machinery in a return to racing around the Nordschleife for the series.

He responded: “That’s really not going to happen with the Formula 1 cars we have now, I’m afraid.

“With GT3 speed it is okay and still doable. I have seen old footage now and then, also of Formula 1 on the Nordschleife.

“One thing is for sure: F1 there, that will never happen again. Far too dangerous.”

More on F1 tracks past and present

👉 Revealed: The 19 FIA Grade 1 circuits not currently used by Formula 1

👉 Six forgotten Grand Prix circuits that Formula 1 used to race on

Verstappen won the most recent Formula 1 German Grand Prix, held in 2019 at the Hockenheimring, while 2020 was the latest example of Formula 1 racing in Germany as the Nürburgring hosted the Eifel Grand Prix, a one-off addition to the calendar after the Covid-19 pandemic triggered widespread alterations.

Verstappen has gone on to establish himself as one of the greatest drivers Formula 1 has seen, winning his first World Championship in 2021 and embarking on a run of four in a row, as he chases a fifth in F1 2025.

But, with 10 rounds of the season gone, he has work to do, Verstappen currently P3 in the standings, 43 points behind Oscar Piastri in top spot.

Read next: How Sergio Perez cost Nico Hulkenberg a Red Bull seat alongside Verstappen