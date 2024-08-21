Mercedes has reportedly accepted defeat on their hopes of Max Verstappen joining them from Red Bull for 2025, but F1 2026 is another matter.

With Lewis Hamilton heading to Ferrari for F1 2025 – creating a future Mercedes vacancy – and the off-track unrest at Red Bull early in F1 2024 – Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff publicly made his interest in signing Max Verstappen clear, confirming that he would “love” to bring the three-time World Champion over from Red Bull.

Mercedes turn to 2026 to snatch Max Verstappen from Red Bull?

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

And while Red Bull began F1 2024 as still the dominant team, the tide has turned with McLaren and Mercedes reeling in their rival, Mercedes winning three of the last four races going into the summer shutdown.

However, as per De Telegraaf, Mercedes reached the conclusion over that summer break that Verstappen will not be Hamilton’s replacement for F1 2025, backed up by ‘several sources around that team’.

Instead, the publication adds that Mercedes junior Kimi Antonelli – a two-time race winner in his rookie Formula 2 season and decorated champion on the junior racing scene – will be alongside George Russell at Mercedes next season.

However, it is claimed that Wolff will re-ignite the Verstappen push next year, with certain performance clauses in Verstappen’s Red Bull contract – running until the end of 2028 – existing which could open the door for such a move to Mercedes, with a major reset of the chassis and power unit regulations coming for F1 2026.

All the details you need on the huge F1 2026 shake-up

👉 F1 2026 tech analysed: The future of overtaking and biggest car advantage identified

👉 F1 2026: Confirmed teams and power unit suppliers for F1’s huge regulation changes

Interestingly, Wolff had said after Mercedes made their return to winning ways via George Russell in Austria that it was only when Mercedes were battling for victories “regularly” again that Verstappen should consider joining the team.

“And I think this is a moment where we can say that we can be a harbour port or destination for the best drivers, including Max,” Wolff continued, speaking to media including PlanetF1.com.

“But we’re not there yet, so if I was him I wouldn’t be considering such a move. Yet.”

The F1 2024 campaign resumes at the weekend with Verstappen’s home race, the Dutch Grand Prix at Circuit Zandvoort. Verstappen has not been defeated at the venue since it returned to the F1 calendar in 2021.

With 10 rounds of the season to go, the Dutchman holds an 78-point lead in the Drivers’ Championship over McLaren’s Lando Norris, though McLaren are only 42 adrift of Red Bull at the top of the Constructors’ Championship.

Read next: Lewis Hamilton ‘has never had a season like Max Verstappen’ in ‘mood swing’ verdict