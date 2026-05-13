Max Verstappen says dealing with traffic will be among his toughest challenges at this weekend’s Nurburgring 24 Hours.

It comes after Markus Winkelhok, the one-time F1 driver and multiple Nurburgring 24 Hours winner, told PlanetF1.com that he has been impressed by Verstappen’s handling of traffic in recent warm-up events.

Max Verstappen looks ahead to Nurburgring 24 Hours debut

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Verstappen will make his debut in the prestigious Nurburgring 24 Hours this weekend as his burgeoning endurance career steps up a level.

The four-time F1 world champion will share a Red Bull-branded Mercedes AMG-GT3 car with Jules Gounon, Lucas Auer and Daniel Juncadella at the Nordschleife.

Verstappen has prepared for his debut by participating in a number of minor races at the Nurburgring over recent months.

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Verstappen, Gounon and Juncadella dominated an NLS race in March before being disqualified for a procedural error.

The Red Bull F1 driver was in the hunt for victory with Auer on his most recent visit to the Nurburgring last month before being forced to pit for repairs, eventually coming home in 39th place.

In an exclusive interview with PlanetF1.com last week, Winkelhock – a four-time winner of the Nurburgring 24 Hours – said it was “crazy to see the amount of experience” Verstappen already has at the Nurburgring.

The former Spyker F1 driver pointed to Verstappen’s “really awesome” approach to traffic during his most recent trip to the Nordschleife, highlighting a clever technique used by the Dutchman at the Flugplatz corner.

Winkelhock added: “Max understands how to take the flow through the traffic.”

As reported by PlanetF1.com, Juncadella has also highlighted Verstappen’s handling of the traffic as a key strength, mysteriously alluding to a “nice trick” the Red Bull F1 driver had employed while following slower cars.

Ahead of his debut in the big race, Verstappen says he is heading to the Nurburgring with the intention of taking victory.

He said: “Success is winning. I think that’s very simple. That’s why we’re here.

“Of course, I know it’s not going to be easy, but that’s the target. That’s target for sure, for everyone.

“But at the same time, I’m also just looking forward to the whole experience, sharing the car with my teammates, working throughout that whole weekend, just see what we can do really.

“One of the biggest races in the year is of course the 24 Hours of the Nurburgring, so that’s why we are here.

“We are entering with a Pro lineup and, for myself, the whole lineup is just really, really cool and it’s also something for the future that I really want to do every single year, to field a car or multiple cars.

“The main objective and goal is, of course, to win races.

“I think what inspired me the most is that it’s one of the best tracks in the world or the craziest track in the world that you can race at.

“It’s one of these special races that you want to compete in and win.

“That’s where it all started for me on the simulator, to learn the track around here.

“I’ve done thousands of laps, I’ve competed in multiple 24-hour races as well around here in the sim world.

“So when I went out here for the first time in real life, to know the track and where to go was not the issue anymore.

“It was all about just understanding the new kerbs or grip levels of new tarmac, because every year new tarmac is laid in certain places.

“And then, of course, understanding the real car with the G-forces and the compressions and stuff like that, but for sure the sim racing helped a lot to immediately be on pace.”

Asked about the toughest challenge he will face this weekend, he replied: “It can be anything really: dealing with traffic, you don’t know what happens with your car or whatever, [weather] conditions.

“Is there rain involved or not? That will make it a lot harder. If it’s fully dry and beautiful, then it’s a bit different.

“You’re just trying to go basically as fast as you can without taking too many risks, but we’ll deal with that on the weekend.

“That’s why we were doing the preparation races before the 24.

“That’s where you learn the most under pressure, dealing with traffic, flags and pit stops for me, changing the seat and the driver.

“For me, that is always very useful. That’s why I do these shorter races around here.”

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