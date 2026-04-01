While his Red Bull stablemates tested in the wet at Suzuka, Max Verstappen also had an eye on getting in some wet-weather running.

But not in a Red Bull racer, in his Mercedes AMG GT3 in preparation for the 24 Hours of Nürburgring – an event you can back on the best UK betting sites.

Max Verstappen Nürburgring GT3 run boosts morale

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Verstappen raised eyebrows in the Formula 1 paddock at the Suzuka circuit when he gave his clearest indication yet that he could be done with Formula 1 and its new set of battery-dependent regulations.

Speaking after qualifying in Japan, where he was P11, he said: “I don’t get upset about it. I don’t get disappointed or frustrated by it anymore with what’s going on.

“You know how I think about stuff, I don’t need to mention it again. So yeah, a lot of stuff obviously for me, personally, to figure out.”

Pressed on what he needs to think about, Verstappen simply replied: “Life here.”

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A day later, he doubled down on that, “You just think about, is it worth it? Or do I enjoy being more at home with my family, seeing my friends more when you’re not enjoying your sport?”

But while he’s not enjoying Formula 1’s “Mario Kart” racing with its “anti-racing” regulations, one subject that gets a smile from the 28-year-old is his GT3 racing at the Nürburgring.

Having won an NLS race last season, before being disqualified from this year’s second NLS event for a tyre infringement, Verstappen has confirmed he will contest the legendary 24-hour event at the Green Hell in May.

He was all smiles as he spoke about those preparations after Japan.

“We have a lot of work to do,” he said. “I’m constantly in discussions. I still have a lot of ideas when I want to try.

“At the end of the day, because it’s all about making sure that all drivers have good experience and good experience in the car, and make sure that it runs well, that it’s reliable and that we are well prepared for that.

“I still need to try maybe a little bit in the wet, hopefully in the dark as well.

“So I hope to get those things in before the 24th.”

24 hours later, he was doing what he loves doing, running at the Nürburgring.

Verstappen’s outing at the Nürburgring came as Red Bull and Racing Bulls conducted a tyre test with Pirelli at a wet Suzuka.

While Red Bull did not provide any details, Racing Bulls confirmed Liam Lawson spent most of Monday’s running on the extreme tyres before handing the car over to Arvid Lindblad.

He felt short of his teammate’s mile after crashing into the barriers due to aquaplaning on standing water. He was, however, able to continue and finished with 299km to Lawson’s 378km.

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