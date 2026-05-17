Max Verstappen is expected to take the finish of the Nürburgring 24 Hours behind the wheel of the #3 Team Verstappen Mercedes.

Verstappen and the #3 crew are closing in on victory at the Nordschleife, with the leading Mercedes-AMG GT3 head by more than 45 seconds with less than four hours left on the clock.

Max Verstappen set to take finish at Nürburgring 24 Hours

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Verstappen’s latest stint came to an end at around 11:00 local time in Germany, with the Red Bull F1 driver handing the car over to teammate Daniel Juncadella.

It has emerged that Verstappen, whose presence has attracted record-breaking crowds to the Nürburgring this weekend, is likely to return to the cockpit before the end of the race to take the chequered flag.

Follow Nürburgring 24 Hours with PlanetF1.com

Nürburgring 24 Hours LIVE STREAM: All the action from the Nordschleife

Nürburgring 24 Hours 2026 LIVE BLOG: Timing, updates, results and key moments from the Nordschleife

A social media post by Dutch reporter Erik van Haren on Sunday morning read: “He will take on the final, double stint (towards the finish) later.

“That’s the plan, at least.”

Verstappen said after his most recent stint: “My stint went well.

“Now, in daylight, I was trying to play it safe and, of course, still maintain a decent pace. It felt like the car was working well.

“So I just tried to avoid trouble, which was very close on the last lap; two cars collided in front of me.

“In GT3, I like the competition and the fact that you take turns with your teammates in an endurance race.

“At the 24h Nürburgring, the route is also super challenging, which is simply a good combination.

“Things haven’t been able to go any better for us so far, but there are still a few hours to go.

“We just have to stay really focused because of this and then we’ll see where we end up.”

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Nürburgring 24 Hours 2026 LIVE BLOG: Timing, updates, results and key moments from the Nordschleife