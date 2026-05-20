Daniel Juncadella has revealed that Max Verstappen was originally expected to take the start at last weekend’s Nürburgring 24 Hours.

However, the Red Bull F1 driver backed out of the plan after airing concerns that he would be lured into “fighting everyone” in the early stages of the race.

Daniel Juncadella reveals private Max Verstappen conversation

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Verstappen impressed on his Nürburgring 24 Hours debut last weekend as he shared a Mercedes-AMG GT3 car with teammates Juncadella, Jules Gounon and Lucas Auer.

The Verstappen Racing quartet had established a handsome lead with four hours left on the clock, but a driveshaft issue ruined the #3 car’s victory hopes. The car was eventually classified 38th.

Juncadella took the start behind the wheel of the #3 car on Saturday afternoon, making contact with the pole-sitting Lamborghini at the first corner.

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The Spaniard pitted after around an hour with Verstappen taking over for his first double stint of the race.

Juncadella has revealed that Verstappen was originally slated to take the start last Saturday.

However, the four-time F1 world champion suggested that Juncadella should begin the race instead, with Verstappen fearing that his aggression in combat could pose a risk to the team’s hopes.

Juncadella told Spanish publication SoyMotor: “There was a conversation with Max after qualifying.

“At first, Max was supposed to start the race. In fact, he started every practice run.

“And given the history of him racing there [Verstappen was disqualified from an NLS race in March before losing significant time to repairs on his next visit], imagine if something happened and he couldn’t get in the car [at all].

“But on Friday night, after qualifying, he came up to me and said: ‘You should start instead, because I know myself and it’s a 24-hour race. First lap, fourth place – I’m going to want to fight everyone. You’d better start instead.'”

Juncadella’s comments come after Gounon told PlanetF1.com in an exclusive interview that Verstappen’s teammates had bestowed on him a new nickname – Maxipedia – due to his impressive motorsport knowledge.

The Andorran-French driver, who admitted after the race that he would “need a little time away” to come to terms with defeat at the Nürburgring, said Verstappen’s seamless adjustment to the challenges of GT racing was “something pretty special.”

Gounon said: “For me, it’s amazing that he puts himself out there. I think it’s going outside your comfort zone.

“Of course, Formula 1 is a very small world where they’re really focused on their specificity, the same as us.

“So to come to the craziest race that you can do in endurance, to go out there for your first time, it’s something I have huge respect for.

“In the end, he came in and he was straight [on pace] with us. No wonder why: it’s Max Verstappen.

“People ask me: ‘How is it?’

“For me, he comes from another planet to arrive and just be [up to speed] with us [at] something that we have been doing for years.

“Whether that’s Dani or Lucas or myself or Maro [Engel], to arrive and be with us is something pretty special.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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