Max Verstappen offered an insight into his Nürburgring plans for April, as he readies to return to action in the 24-hour race qualifiers.

He will share the Verstappen Racing Mercedes GT3 machine with Austria’s Lucas Auer, the 24 Hours of Nürburgring qualifiers to take place between 17-19 April.

Max Verstappen outlines Nürburgring qualifiers plan

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Verstappen has, over recent years, ramped up his involvement with the world of GT racing.

He recently made his return to the Nürburgring Nordschleife for round two of the 2026 Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie [NLS] season.

Verstappen, alongside teammates Jules Gounon and Daniel Juncadella, delivered a dominant display, one which it appeared had secured victory.

Disaster struck post-race, however, when Verstappen and Co. were disqualified, due to a tyre mix-up which saw seven tyre sets used, rather than the maximum six.

Nonetheless, it was important preparation for Verstappen, ahead of his debut in the 24 Hours of Nürburgring in May.

Verstappen was asked, at the Japanese Grand Prix, for his racing plans over April, with no grands prix taking place during the month.

Verstappen was asked whether he would be taking part in round three of the NLS season, in addition to the 24 Hours of Nürburgring qualifiers.

“NLS3 not, because my team is racing in Paul Ricard, so we cannot do that,” Verstappen confirmed.

The race which Verstappen mentions is round one of the GT World Challenge Europe. It will run at Circuit Paul Ricard – the former host of the French Grand Prix – between 11-12 April.

Aston Martin F1 driver Lance Stroll will make his GT3 debut in that event, piloting the #18 Comtoyou Racing Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 Evo.

Stroll partners Spanish duo Roberto Merhi and Mari Boya for the six-hour night event.

Verstappen is not scheduled to compete, but will enter the 24 Hours of Nürburgring qualifiers.

“Qualifies at the moment is only Lucas on the car. So I would feel a bit sorry for him if he has to do everything by himself!” Verstappen stated.

“Because Dani and Jules cannot do it. So it would make sense if I can do it.”

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Verstappen and Auer will be at the wheel. Since Auer did not compete at NLS2, it will be important track time as teammates for the pair before the 24-hour race.

It was put to Verstappen that such extra curricular activities offer him enjoyment and something fulfilling at the moment, having made his dissatisfaction with the new F1 2026 regulations very clear.

“That brings a big smile on my face,” he confirmed.

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