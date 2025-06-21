Fred Vasseur continues to make the F1 news headlines this weekend, while Max Verstappen has ruled out a Nurburgring Nordschleife return…

All that and much more, as we look back at all the headlines from Saturday’s F1 news cycle.

F1 news: Nurburgring Nordschliefe ‘too dangerous’ for F1 return

Having recently caned a GT3 car around the Nurburgring Nordschleife, allegedly setting a new unofficial lap record in the process, Max Verstappen – daredevil that he is – has ruled out any chance of the monstrously long German circuit ever returning to the F1 calendar.

In a Formule 1 Magazine interview, Verstappen was asked how he would feel about swapping GT3 for Formula 1 machinery in a return to racing around the Nordschleife for the series.

He responded: “That’s really not going to happen with the Formula 1 cars we have now, I’m afraid.

“With GT3 speed it is okay and still doable. I have seen old footage now and then, also of Formula 1 on the Nordschleife.

“One thing is for sure: F1 there, that will never happen again. Far too dangerous.”

Read more: Max Verstappen reveals the track ‘far too dangerous’ for F1 return

Ferrari must be patient and keep the faith with Fred Vasseur

With all sorts of rumour and speculation floating around about what Ferrari may or may not be thinking when it comes to team boss Fred Vasseur, PlanetF1.com has taken a closer look at the situation and reckons it’s time for the Scuderia to reverse the trend of firing its team boss at the first sign of trouble.

If it can’t, Ferrari will “only show that it has learned nothing from the mistakes that keep it locked in a cycle of mediocrity, unable and unwilling to take the steps needed to match the brilliance of the likes of McLaren, Red Bull, and Mercedes; each in themselves having gone through the peaks and troughs that Ferrari reportedly can’t accept.”

Read more: Why Ferrari’s vicious cycle of impatience must end with Fred Vasseur

Alternative F1 calendar revealed with 19 FIA Grade 1 tracks available

With a full race calendar of 24 FIA Grade 1 circuits this year, PlanetF1.com has taken a closer look at all the unused circuits globally which are not currently in use for a Grand Prix.

Astonishingly, there are enough tracks to host an entire other F1 World Championship as some unused facilities line up alongside former favourites.

Check out the full list!

Read more: Revealed: The 19 FIA Grade 1 circuits not currently used by Formula 1

A trip down memory lane, 20 years on

Formula 2 championship leader Alex Dunne recently revealed he’s deleted all of his social media apps following the vitriolic abuse he got after the Monaco collision with Victor Martins.

Social media abuse, in general, is something that has become more prevalent for high-profile personnel across the F1 sphere, and Dunne’s team boss has spoken about how Rodin Motorsport helped him keep his focus.

“In terms of Alex, it was just a case of not letting it interfere with his weekend, and just help him keeping focused on on what he needed to be doing, with his racing and his driving, and just trying to shelter him from any of that and not letting it interfere with his weekend,” said Benn Huntingford.

“No one’s there to do anything other than their best and try and win races. There will always be incidents in racing, and I think changing the way that it’s handled on social media is something to address in the future.”

Read more: Social media abuse triggers response after switch-off for F2 championship leader

Charles Leclerc ‘very surprised’ by Ferrari departure rumours

While Ferrari’s Fred Vasseur has dominated the headlines of speculation recently, Charles Leclerc has also been involved as the Monegasque has been tipped to seek pastures new before his contract expires in 2029.

But Leclerc has poured cold water on this, denying that he’s said anything to anyone about starting afresh.

“I’m very surprised. I mean, I have no idea where it’s coming from, so, yeah, I’d rather just ignore it,” he said.

“But I’ve never said anything of this in the last few races; if anything, I keep saying how much I love the team and how much I want to bring back Ferrari to the top. So, yeah, I was just surprised.”

Read more: Charles Leclerc responds to Ferrari ‘perception’ as future rumours addressed