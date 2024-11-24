Max Verstappen opens up on Mercedes F1 team switch speculation during F1 2024

Max Verstappen has taken his fourth consecutive World Drivers’ Championship by finishing fifth at the Las Vegas Grand Prix – but it wasn’t a particularly easy title for the Red Bull Racing driver.

In fact, the Milton Keynes-based team has struggled more than usual this season – to the point that many have wondered if Verstappen will stick it out with Red Bull, or if he’ll head somewhere new.

Max Verstappen delivers ‘very happy’ verdict regarding potential team change

In 2022 and 2023, Max Verstappen was Formula 1’s most dominant driver. He crushed records for win streaks and pole positions, and he wrapped up his championships with countless races remaining in the year.

But in 2024, things weren’t so easy. Though Verstappen kicked off the season with a streak of well-earned wins, McLaren introduced an upgrade for Miami that turned the tides of the championship. Suddenly, Lando Norris looked to be a viable WDC contender.

Problems continued when Ferrari and Mercedes both snuck in a few wins. Though Verstappen never lost his grip on the lead of the championship, his footing was nowhere near as sure as it had been in the past.

Yes, Verstappen clinched his fourth consecutive World Championship with two races remaining in the 2024 season — but it left many wondering if the Dutch driver’s unyielding loyalty to his team had been shaken.

According to Verstappen in his post-race press conference, the answer is “no.”

Rumors emerged earlier in the 2024 season that linked Verstappen’s name with a move to Mercedes, and after his victory, he was asked about the viability of those rumors in light it his title.

“To be honest, I think in your life, every year there are always thoughts going through your head,” Verstappen said.

“‘How long do I still want to do this?’ ‘Where do I want to do this?’ ‘How do I want to do this?’

“There are things in your private life that happen in your racing life. So there are always things that you have to deal with and think about.

“But that’s fine.”

Verstappen emphasized the importance of splitting “your private life and racing life,” which has enabled him to be “quite relaxed” in the face of a hard-fought championship.

It has also helped him retain confidence in his team.

“But at the same time, I’m also not someone who makes very drastic decisions,” Verstappen said.

“I’m just very happy where I’m at at the moment. I’m very loyal to the team.”

The Red Bull Racing world is all Max Verstappen has ever known. He noted his appreciation for the team “picking me up out of F3 and giving me an F1 seat” back in 2015, “then going through all these emotions over all the years with these key people in the team.”

“So, when there are tough times, it’s very easy to say goodbye or forget about it or ignore it,” Verstappen continued, “but I think it’s actually way more important to actually face them and go through it together and deal with it and just try to just move on from there and then focus back, of course, on the performance side of things and have fun out there.

“That’s at the end of the day the most important. If you’re not having fun, then there’s no point to continue.”

