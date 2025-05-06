Getting his elbows out in Miami, Max Verstappen said Oscar Piastri could “expect” that after what went down between them at the Saudi GP.

Verstappen saw off the challenge of Piastri’s McLaren team-mate Lando Norris at the start to the secure the lead of the Miami Grand Prix, Norris dropping to P6, but such was the speed of the McLarens in Miami, it was not long before Verstappen found himself on the defensive against Piastri.

Max Verstappen vs Oscar Piastri: Miami payback for Saudi GP?

“It’s super slippery to drive,” said Verstappen over Red Bull team radio as he continued to hold off the rapid Piastri, but by Lap 14, the Aussie was the closest yet and went around the outside of Verstappen into Turn 1. Verstappen went late on the brakes, overshot and ran wide, as Piastri evaded and swooped by into the lead.

At the prior round in Saudi Arabia, a battle between the pair had sparked controversy at the start, Verstappen having been on the outside line that time versus Piastri, as Verstappen took to the run-off, returned ahead, and was given a five-second penalty, which ultimately proved pivotal in his eventual P2 finish behind Piastri.

And speaking to Viaplay following the Miami Grand Prix – a race which Verstappen finished P4 while Piastri took the win – Verstappen suggested Piastri should have seen that robust defensive driving coming after their encounter at the Saudi Arabian GP.

“After Saudi Arabia, I think he could expect that, of course,” said Verstappen of Piastri.

Verstappen gave it his absolute best shot at keeping the McLarens at bay, but alas, said his chances of succeeding were precisely zero.

“It just wasn’t good enough,” Verstappen lamented. “0.0 chance.

“Of course, I tried a bit with those McLarens. I had nothing to lose anyway, so had a bit of fun. I couldn’t make anything more out of it anyway.”

Verstappen did look on to complete the podium in Miami, but when the Virtual Safety Car was deployed to cover Oliver Bearman’s stricken Haas, George Russell was able to dive into the Mercedes pit box for a ‘cheap’ stop and come out ahead of Verstappen, consigning him to P4 at the chequered flag.

“That a Virtual Safety Car then follows, can happen,” Verstappen reflected. “It doesn’t matter all that much whether you finish third or fourth.”

Verstappen concluded with a warning, one which his Red Bull team will be taking clear note of: “That’s not what I’m here for.”

During the Miami Grand Prix race weekend, a report emerged claiming renewed Red Bull suspicions over the McLaren MCL39, relating to its tyres.

According to Auto Motor und Sport, Red Bull has resorted to using thermal imaging cameras, to capture the temperature of the tyre cooling ducts on the MCL39 when Norris and Piastri come in for their pit stops.

Red Bull has allegedly noted ‘many blue areas around the brake vents on the McLaren tyres, while all the other cars showed a lot of orange and red’, the team concluding that it is ‘impossible’ to cool the tyres that well with just air alone.

It was late in the 2024 season that claims emerged of Red Bull suspecting McLaren to be one of the teams putting water into the tyres for cooling – and thus performance – benefits, something which governing body the FIA and Pirelli found no evidence of. McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown made a cheeky nod to that with his ‘tire water’ bottle in Miami.

And after that dominant display from McLaren in Miami, Verstappen said the papaya team has a “massive advantage” when “thermal degradation” ramps up.

“They were just miles up the road,” Verstappen told the media, including PlanetF1.com, of McLaren after finishing 40 seconds behind Piastri. “They were just miles faster than everyone else.

“On a track where the thermal degradation is very high, they just have a massive advantage. And I think that’s quite clear.”

Verstappen scored back-to-back poles in Saudi Arabia and Miami, but come race day, the “incredible” McLaren tyre management takes effect.

And asked if the tendency for McLaren’s weaknesses in qualifying to flip in the race is down to tyre management, Verstappen said: “A lot.

“I think also it’s in general pure performance of the car, but also yeah, the management they have on their tyres is incredible.”

Red Bull did bring an upgraded floor with them to Miami, fitted to only Verstappen’s RB21.

So, he was asked if he believes that upgrade can make a difference going forward in the bid to reel in McLaren.

“If you look at that gap, not,” he said. “But I don’t know. It’s very hard to say. We’ll keep working on them.”

