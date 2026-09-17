Max Verstappen needed just 14 laps to pass the entire 100-driver field to win the ‘Max v 100’ event at Silverstone on Wednesday.

The four-time F1 world champion delivered a masterclass in how to overtake in go-kart racing.

Max Verstappen wins ‘Max v 100’ after overtaking 100 drivers

‘Max vs 100’ was a one-off motorsport event broadcast on Disney+ and ESPN, with the four-time world champion having to overtake 100 drivers in either 30 laps or 75 minutes on a purpose-built track at Silverstone.

He needed just 14 laps and 35 minutes.

Verstappen lined up at the very back of the grid with 100 drivers ahead of him, all in identical karts.

The four-time world champion overtook more than 60 drivers – made up of content creators, athletes from different sports, and other celebrities – on the first lap alone, eliminating them from the race as the Dutchman passed.

He was up to fifth by Lap 8 and warned those ahead of him: “I’m coming for you.”

Having worked his way up to fourth, he held his nerve – and dealt with a few hits – to take the lead and win the race.

“Simply lovely,” said Verstappen after overtaking his final opponent.

Verstappen won the ‘Max v 100’ event ahead of F1 journalist Jacky Martens and Red Bull Powertrains technician Lewis Osler.

Verstappen was all smiles after his victory, although he conceded that it was a bit daunting when he saw 100 go-karts ahead of him on the grid.

“Well, to be honest, when I walked to the grid and I saw where I had to start, I was a little bit worried,” he said as per Red Bull Racing.

“But then, after my first lap with all the carnage and how I cut through the incidents, I was ‘okay, we got this under control now’.

“Of course, Lap 1 was fun, and even Lap 2. But even once you get into a rhythm and you’re just picking them off one by one, and you see the gap closing.

“That’s the exciting part, and also just driving the go-kart again.

“It’s a really beautiful track actually so, yeah, I really enjoy that.”

While Verstappen’s rivals were given a go-kart racing class by Racing Bulls driver Arvid Lindblad on Tuesday, Verstappen only had a handful of laps to prepare for his switch from his Red Bull F1 car to the go-kart.

“I had no idea how my pace would be right, but then I had like my two or three laps that I prepped, and I knew the qualifying lap time.

“So I was like, okay, I think if we have a good first lap, we don’t lose too much time, then we should be all right.”

Overtaking 100 drivers in 14 laps, less than half of the allocated laps, Verstappen was asked about Max versus 200.

He replied: “200, exactly!”

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