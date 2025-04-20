Saudi Arabian Grand Prix polesitter and leader Max Verstappen has kicked off the race with a five-second penalty for passing Oscar Piastri and gaining position with all four wheels off the track.

Further down the track, his Red Bull Racing teammate Yuki Tsunoda collided with the Alpine of Pierre Gasly, knocking both out of the race.

Max Verstappen slapped with five-second penalty in Saudi Arabia

Max Verstappen and Oscar Piastri drag raced to the first corner of the Jeddah Corniche Circuit from the front row of the grid.

Verstappen attempted to launch a pass on Piastri, only for the Red Bull Racing machine to run wide. Piastri maintained that he was ahead on the corner and that Verstappen should cede the position to him.

Meanwhile, Verstappen argued that Piastri had pushed him wide and that it was actually Piastri who should be penalized.

But before any decision could be made, a safety car was necessary.

More data analysis from the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix:

👉 Lewis Hamilton telemetry data exposes critical Ferrari issues in Saudi Arabia

👉 What the data reveals about Lando Norris’ costly Saudi Arabian GP qualifying crash

The drivers in eighth and ninth place — Yuki Tsunoda of Red Bull Racing and Pierre Gasly of Alpine, respectively — made contact.

Gasly attempted to overtake on the outside, but Tsunoda ultimately faded wide and collided with Gasly.

The Alpine spun 180 degrees and clattered into the wall, coming to a complete stop. Tsunoda was able to nurse his RB21 to the pits, where it was determined that he should retire.

Just as the safety car dipped into the pits and the field ran to green heading into Lap 4, the stewards announced that Verstappen would be slapped with a five-second penalty as a result of his move off the track.

The polesitter drove away into the lead, annoyed at the penalty that he’d have to serve on his first pit stop.

Read next: F1 uncovered: New Red Bull RB21 trick emerges after Verstappen’s Saudi GP pole