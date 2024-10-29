Tuesday’s F1 news features another penalty incoming for Max Verstappen as the FIA announce two punishments for cost cap breaches.

F1 news: Max Verstappen penalty, FIA cost cap punishments and more

Max Verstappen facing Brazilian GP grid penalty after Mexico engine woes

Max Verstappen could be set to serve a grid penalty at this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix in a fresh blow to the Red Bull driver’s F1 2024 title hopes.

It comes after the reigning World Champion was plagued by engine-related concerns at last weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix.

Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko has confirmed that a five-place drop is on the cards for Brazil after Verstappen’s car was 3-8kph down on the straights in Mexico.

Honda and Alpine fined by FIA after procedural cost cap breaches

Honda and Alpine have been hit with fines by the FIA after procedural breaches related to the 2023 cost cap for engine manufacturers.

F1 introduced a cost cap for engine builders last year, with the sport’s governing body announcing last month that Red Bull suppliers Honda and Alpine had been found to have made procedural breaches.

Honda have been given a $600,000 fine, with Alpine paying $400,000.

Martin Brundle: Max Verstappen ‘tainting legacy’ with ‘dangerous driving’ and unsporting attitude

Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle fears Max Verstappen’s “legacy will be tainted” by his lack of sportsmanship and “dangerous driving” in a fresh critique of the Red Bull driver after the Mexican Grand Prix.

Verstappen was hit with two time penalties totalling 20 seconds for separate incidents with McLaren driver and F1 2024 title rival Lando Norris in Mexico.

Brundle is concerned that Verstappen’s uncompromising attitude will hurt his standing in the F1 history books.

Carlos Sainz ‘impediment’ to Red Bull return identified by Martin Brundle

Martin Brundle believes Carlos Sainz’s uncomfortable relationship with Max Verstappen at Toro Rosso in 2015/16 put Red Bull off the prospect of signing the outgoing Ferrari driver for F1 2025.

Despite collecting a fourth career victory in Mexico, Sainz will race for Williams next season having failed to persuade a leading team to take a chance on him.

Brundle reckons Red Bull’s struggles in managing Verstappen and Sainz in 2015/16 counted against the latter when looking for a front-running F1 2025 seat.

Sergio Perez vows to ‘try again next year’ in fresh F1 2025 hint

Sergio Perez has vowed to “try again next year” to win his home race in Mexico in a potential hint to his F1 2025 plans.

Rumours surrounding Perez’s future have intensified after a disastrous weekend at his home event, where he was eliminated from the first stage of qualifying, picked up a penalty for starting outside of his grid box and finished as the last of the classified runners in 17th place.

Perez has insisted will “never give up” with his sentiments echoed by his father on social media.

