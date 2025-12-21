As the weekend comes to a close, it is time for your new fast-paced round-up of the latest F1 news.

The Red Bull boss has issued a positive outlook on the future of Max Verstappen, while former Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner has attracted “entitlement” claims from Toto Wolff. All this and more, so let’s get to it.

Red Bull boss confident Max Verstappen stays

It was during the summer of 2025 that Max Verstappen to Mercedes rumours returned. They revolved around a performance-related exit clause in Verstappen’s long-term Red Bull deal.

Ultimately, he stayed put, but Verstappen’s future could become a talking point again in F1 2026, depending on how Red Bull starts out in the new regulatory era.

Red Bull boss Oliver Mintzlaff is “not afraid” of Verstappen activating a “performance clause” in his contract.

Christian Horner ‘bit’ by ‘entitlement’, claims Wolff

A subplot playing out alongside the Verstappen rumours was the apparent unrest within Red Bull.

Christian Horner was shockingly axed as team boss following the British Grand Prix, with calmer waters arriving under his replacement Laurent Mekies.

In the opinion of Mercedes boss Toto Wolff – Horner’s former paddock frenemy – it was Horner’s “sense of entitlement” which led to his Red Bull downfall.

Lewis Hamilton to Rosberg and Co. – ‘Not even on my level’

Another theme of F1 2025 was Lewis Hamilton and his struggles to get up to speed at Ferrari.

It had the likes of Nico Rosberg, Martin Brundle and Ralf Schumacher offering varying opinions on whether Hamilton would retire from the sport off the back of a challenging year.

“They’re not even on my level,” was the blunt message which Hamilton had in return for such retirement talkers.

F1 2026 engine ‘loophole’ claim explained

There is intrigue surrounding a niche element of the F1 2026 regulations, in regards to the new engines.

Reports suggest there are concerns that the wording of a specific Article allows it to be exploited.

PlanetF1.com’s Mat Coch has taken a deep dive into the situation.

Carlos Sainz sends letter to Williams staff

Among the drivers salivating over the F1 2026 possibilities is Carlos Sainz.

He arrived at Williams in time for 2025, and scored two podiums in an impressive season which yielded great progress for Williams.

Sainz reflected on a “remarkable” first season with Williams in a special letter to the crew.

