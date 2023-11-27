Max Verstappen blow as key Red Bull team member walks away

Max Verstappen reportedly needs a new performance coach for next season, with the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix being Bradley Scanes’ last.

Verstappen can now wind down and reflect on an unprecedented campaign of dominance in F1 2023, winning a sensational 19 of the 22 grands prix held.

Verstappen won his third World Championship with a points tally of 575, more than double that of the runner-up, his Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.

Max Verstappen needs new performance coach

However, as per Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, Verstappen has lost a key ally looking ahead to his F1 2024 title defence.

Scanes has worked with Verstappen since 2020, serving as his performance coach for all three of his title-winning campaigns, but will now leave Red Bull following the conclusion of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and F1 2023 campaign.

De Telegraaf report that Scanes has been by Verstappen’s side at every race during their time working together, but with the schedule set to grow to 24 rounds for F1 2024, it seems the commitment has become too much.

Scanes reportedly has made the decision to leave Red Bull ahead of the expanded schedule in order to spend more time with friends and family, as well as work on outside projects.

During Scanes’ tenure as performance coach, Verstappen won an incredible 46 grands prix.

With the search now on to find a new performance coach for Verstappen, it remains to be seen how, or if, this will impact the insane level which the Dutchman has been operating at.

After claiming his 19th win of F1 2023 in Abu Dhabi, Verstappen spoke of how the team spirit at Red Bull would be his key takeaway from the campaign.

“I think just the team spirit,” he replied when asked what he will take away from the season. “Not so much the wins or poles or laps lead. I think just the enjoyment we had as a team.

“Because the wins are great of course but I think it’s also very important to have a good atmosphere in the team and have a lot of fun with the people that you work with, there’s a lot of smart people in the team.

“And I also know that whatever you do in motor racing, I think it will never top that. So just seeing everyone at work trying to do the best they can every day and give it their all out there for you, that’s really nice to see.”

Verstappen and Red Bull will be out to make it a trio of title doubles in F1 2024.

