Max Verstappen returns to Portimao GT action after punishment confirmed

Max Verstappen completed the first stint of FP2 for the #3 Mercedes, fresh off receiving a reprimand and a Behavioural Warning Point from the stewards.

The Dutchman put down important foundations as Chris Lulham set the overall pace for the #3, which was good enough for P2 in the Pro Cup class, and fourth overall on the leaderboard, ahead of qualifying for the final round of the 2026 GT World Challenge Europe season.

Max Verstappen continues Portimao GT World Challenge preparations

The stewards took action against Verstappen after a collision during the opening practice session in Portugal.

On a congested track, Verstappen tried to pass the #25 Audi on the inside, during the early stages of the session, as the door closed at Turn 3.

The cars collided.

The Audi spun around to face Verstappen’s car in the incident, as onboard footage showed the four-time world champion raising a hand in frustration.

FP2 was a far calmer session for Verstappen, and the pack in general.

After an opening stint from Verstappen, the #3 Mercedes was handed over to teammate Ben Barnicoat.

The Verstappen Racing machine was up in P8, within four tenths of the leading pace.

That became P10 as the session approached its halfway point, the #3 machine back in the garage and undergoing some light treatment under the hood, as Chris Lulham got ready to take over.

He hit the track with 23 minutes left on the clock, a 1:43.482 the car’s best time to try and better.

It was another Mercedes in the lead at this stage, the #17, on a 1:42.988. The #99 Audi and #65 Ford completed the top three ahead of crunch time in FP2.

Less than 0.8 seconds covered the top 28, demonstrating just how competitive the field was looking ahead of qualifying.

Throwing on a new set of tyres, Lulham shot the #3 up to fourth place, with five minutes to go. That was second place in the Pro Cup class.

Ralf Aron was now at the wheel of the leading #17 Mercedes, also in the Pro Cup tier, but could not improve the ultimate pace, which Lulham was only a quarter of a second off.

The picture remained unchanged at the chequered flag, as the #3 secured fourth and P2 in class ahead of qualifying.

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Verstappen has returned to GT action this week after the conclusion of Formula 1’s first triple-header. The Dutchman headed for the Algarve on a major high after back-to-back wins at the Bahrain in Malaysia and Singapore Grands Prix.

F1 2026 resumes next week with the visit to COTA for the United States Grand Prix, marking the start of the next triple-header.

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