Max Verstappen reveals post-F1 plans with ‘no-bull****’ element attached

Max Verstappen has revealed he wants to start his own GT team when he eventually steps away from Formula 1, to “give talented drivers a chance” to progress in motorsport.

That would not come without expectations however, as he added his experiences in the sport have moulded him into someone who would be a “no-bull****” team boss, “because it’s all about performance.”

The three-time World Champion has made it long clear his stint in Formula 1 is about being in it for a good time rather than a long time, and he has goals beyond competing in the top tier of motorsport.

Max Verstappen reveals GT team ownership goals

Verstappen has tested GT cars in the past and raced in the virtual and real world in a GT3 capacity, with his Team Redline sim team proving to be a force in the sim racing community.

But the Red Bull driver wants to expand his entrepeneurship into team ownership in the real world when the time comes for him to leave Formula 1, with Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko having hinted in the past that a GT team might be on the Dutchman’s to-do list in future.

Verstappen agreed this will be the case, even if he does not put himself behind the wheel, as he wants to help others in their own respective motorsport journeys.

“Yes, that is my goal,” Verstappen confirmed to Swiss publication Blick.

“I don’t necessarily want to drive myself, but I want to build something big and give talented drivers a chance.

“That doesn’t mean that I want to take them into Formula 1, but I want to help them progress in racing.

“There are so many series in motorsport where you can have fun and be successful. And as a professional racing driver, you can also make a living from it. Not just in Formula 1.”

Having worked with Marko, Franz Tost and Christian Horner as senior figures in his Formula 1 career, Verstappen was then asked if he would take lessons from them in his stint as a team principal himself.

“Yes, I would certainly be a no-bull****” boss,” he added.

“Maybe a bit old-fashioned, because it’s all about performance and not how connected you are to social media.

“I just want to win because that stops all the talk around it. And that’s the most important thing for me.”

