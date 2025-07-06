Max Verstappen will line up on the Silverstone grid expecting a “proper fight”, which George Russell reckons will include all six cars on the front two rows of the grid.

Verstappen put in one of his laps of a lifetime in qualifying for the British Grand Prix as he beat McLaren to pole position by a tenth of a second.

A six-way fight for the British Grand Prix win?

The Dutch driver, who trails championship leader Oscar Piastri by 61 points in the Drivers’ standings, will line up ahead of the Australian with Lando Norris third, followed by Russell and then the Ferrari team-mates.

It was, however, the latter who appeared to have the upper hand in practice as Lewis Hamilton topped FP1 before Charles Leclerc set the pace in Saturday’s final practice.

They fell short in qualifying, but as Ferrari have shown this season, the SF-25’s race pace is superior to its one-lap performances.

Verstappen reckons he has a battle on his hands as he tries to win his third Grand Prix of the F1 2025 season.

“I can see a proper battle,” Verstappen said.

“Even in the long runs there were a lot of cars that were quick and even in qualifying it was all quite tight. Quite different lap time gains, some quick in the straights, some quick in the corners.

“I think it’s who can keep their tyres alive in the stint. In the race runs we struggled a bit more on tyre life and I don’t know how that will be.

“We also have to wait and see how the weather will be in general if there some rain or nice. The straight-line speed is nice to have, but you still need to manage the tyres around here because it’s very tough with all these high-speed corners.

“I’m looking forward to it. I’m not really in a battle, so just try to have fun and get the best possible result.”

But while Verstappen will be keeping an eye on his mirror, the driver lining up directly behind him, Norris, will need to look forwards and backwards as he reckons Ferrari could be the biggest threat at Silverstone.

“I expect everyone, probably more so the Ferraris because they’re the highest downforce of the lot,” said the championship runner-up. “Their high-speed performance is pretty impressive and a good step better than ours even. So, I would probably more likely say Ferrari.

“But I just wouldn’t rule out the Mercedes as well. I think they’re quick. George is always there in those kind of races where there are a lot of opportunities and unpredictable weather, things like that.

“So, opportunity for everyone, but I think the Ferraris are the ones who have been very quick since FP1. Very quick in high speed, and that normally always helps in the rain.”

Such is the competition at the front, Russell, who will start fourth on the grid, reckons Formula 1 could be in for a thrilling six-way battle for the British Grand Prix victory.

“I think we can definitely push for a podium,” said Russell. “Obviously the conditions are favourable, but it’s taken us from being off the pace to sort of being there or thereabouts – it hasn’t sort of propelled us to the front.

“I think it’s probably fair to say that we overachieved a little bit today, especially in terms of the gaps, we definitely overachieved. Ferrari obviously struggled on that last lap.

“Tomorrow’s probably going to be a six-way fight.”

