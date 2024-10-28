McLaren chief executive Zak Brown believes Max Verstappen’s penalties at the Mexican Grand Prix were “probably not enough” – and has pleaded for an end to his aggressive racing with Lando Norris for the rest of F1 2024.

Verstappen was hit with two separate 10-second penalties for incidents with Norris during the race in Mexico City, the first for edging the McLaren driver off the circuit as Norris tried to pass him around the outside of Turn 4 on Lap 10.

The second incident came just a few corners later, when Verstappen launched an aggressive move down Norris’s inside at the fast Turn 7, with both drivers taking to the run-off area and the Red Bull rejoining ahead.

Verstappen was forced to sit motionless for 20 seconds during his pit stop and ultimately came home sixth, his joint-worst classified result of the F1 2024 season.

Norris, meanwhile, finished second to the race-winning Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, reducing Verstappen’s points advantage to 47 with four rounds remaining.

Analysis: Mexican Grand Prix

The latest flashpoint between Verstappen and Norris came just seven days after the latter was hit with a five-second penalty for overtaking Verstappen off the track in the closing laps of the United States Grand Prix, with McLaren’s appeal against the punishment rejected by the FIA in Mexico.

Speaking after the race in Mexico, Brown claimed the penalties to Verstappen “probably” did not go far far enough in Mexico.

And he called for cleaner racing from the Red Bull driver across the final four races in Brazil, Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Asked if Verstappen’s Mexican GP penalties were fair, Brown told Sky F1: “Probably not enough. It’s getting a bit ridiculous.

“I applaud the FIA stewards. Enough is enough, let’s just have some good, clean racing moving forward.”

Put to him that McLaren could even take their concerns over Verstappen’s on-track conduct to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, he added: “I think the stewards are on it. I think that’s clear by the penalties that they assess, so I don’t think we need to do anything.

“Just let the stewards do their job. They did a good job this weekend.”

McLaren remain on course to secure a first Constructors’ Championship since 1998, but saw their lead over Ferrari reduced to 29 points after Sainz claimed a second consecutive victory for the Scuderia.

Brown has refused to rule out Red Bull from the fight despite the reigning Champions’ currently 54 points off the lead.

Addressing the Constructors’ title race, he said: “It’s a lot tighter than I’d like it to be, but it’s great for Formula 1. Great to see Ferrari and McLaren going at it for the World Championship.

“Certainly can’t rule out Red Bull, they’re not far behind, but it’s going to be an exciting finish to the season.”

