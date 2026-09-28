Max Verstappen does not believe that F1 should chance racing in the Middle East this season, despite Qatar and Abu Dhabi remaining on the schedule.

F1 is facing pressure from all sides ahead of a mid-October deadline for a final decision on whether the championship will visit the Middle East this year.

Max Verstappen’s verdict: “We shouldn’t go”

Motorsport events on global, regional, and national levels have all cancelled events in the Middle East this year as conflict continues in the region.

This number includes F1 itself, with the championship having cut rounds in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia in the opening stages of the season.

While Bahrain has found its way back through a deal that will bizarrely see Malaysia host the ‘Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia’, Jeddah failed to regain a position.

With Qatar and Abu Dhabi still on the schedule as the season-ending rounds, there is a growing debate as to whether F1 should chance racing in the region.

Asked for his thoughts by ViaPlay ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Verstappen said: “Normally I am happy to go to Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

“But you know, when there is a war nearby, and if some of the countries are in conflict with each other, then I think we shouldn’t go.

“Then, it doesn’t matter if you have a contract or not, I think. But it’s not up to me.”

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While it is possible to point to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Azerbaijan and neighbouring Armenia, which has been going since 1988, as evidence that F1 is happy to race in a country where there is war, the UK Foreign Office travel advice for the country reads: “There is a heightened risk of regional tension. Escalation could lead to travel disruption, including airspace closures and other unanticipated impacts.”

This is a far cry from the current advice for Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

“In relation to the conflict in the Middle East, however the situation in the Middle East remains unpredictable.”

The Foreign Office advice adds: “There is a risk of more attacks and unforeseen escalation in the region. Before the ceasefire, the Iranian regime had stated its intention to target locations associated with the US and Israel, including organisations, businesses, facilities, and institutions.”

With races in the Middle East the most lucrative for F1, removing the races from the schedule would be seen as an absolute last resort.

Should this happen, Imola is being prepared to host an unexpected finale, which would see the F1 season end in Europe for the first time since 1984.

Of the prospect of racing in a cold and potentially wet Imola, Verstappen said: “It will probably be very chaotic with our rain tyres.

“But taking everything into consideration, I’m fine with it. It’s a good track.”

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